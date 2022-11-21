MISSOULA — Montana will close its four-game homestand with an eye on self-improvement before it hits the road for some more-telling games.
The Griz (2-3) will host NAIA team MSU-Northern 7 p.m. Tuesday coming off a 2-1 performance at the Zootown Classic from Thursday through Saturday. They beat St. Thomas 78-59 in the opener, rallied in the second half to defeat Merrimack 62-51 in the middle game and fell to Troy 73-62 in the final game.
UM lost point guard Brandon Whitney to a right leg injury in the first half of the second game. He didn't return in the tournament, forcing the Griz to find different primary ball handlers.
"We've got certain things we can execute better," UM coach Travis DeCuire said Saturday after the loss to Troy. "This is going to be an opportunity for that. We'll be off (Sunday), we'll be fresh Monday and come out against another opponent trying to play the game the right way. Not necessarily thinking scoreboard. Minimize your errors, play together and grow."
The Griz then will be off until they play two road games in three days. They play at Air Force of the Mountain West on Sunday and Southern Mississippi of the Sun Belt next Tuesday. They open December by hosting South Dakota State and playing at North Dakota State in another pair of telling games.
MSU-Northern was picked fourth out of six teams in the NAIA Frontier Conference preseason poll. The Lights are off to a 6-0 start, but this game against UM is an exhibition for them and won't count against their record.
Missoula native Shawn Huse is in his 21st season as Northern's head coach. He played basketball for Missoula Big Sky and was later an assistant coach for the Eagles when they won the school's first and only State AA title in 1997.
Northern's roster features seven Montana natives. The Lights' top five scorers are all out-of-state players.
