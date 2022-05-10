MISSOULA — The run continues for the Montana Grizzlies men's lacrosse team.
The Grizzlies jumped ahead on Cal State San Marcos 4-3 in the first quarter, then ballooned the lead to 9-5 by halftime en route to a 13-9 win in the quarterfinals of the Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division II National Championship Tuesday night in Austin, Texas.
Montana (16-5) advanced to face Rhode Island, which beat Charlotte 15-7 on Tuesday. The semifinal game will be played Thursday at 5:15 MST.
Trent Tubbs and Brody Stevens both scored in the final quarter to clinch the win for Montana. Stevens totaled three goals in the game and Tubbs tallied two.
"Getting the victory tonight felt fantastic," UM coach Tucker Sargent said. "I could not be happier with where we are as a team.
“This feels much better as a coach than it did for me as a player (winning the national title in 2007). As a player you do not realize how hard it is to make it here. To see what these kids have done over the years to build this program back up is incredible. All the credit goes to them for making it this far.”
The Montana team includes Hellgate grad Jace Jarvis, a spark plug at face-off specialist who recently earned second-team all-league honors. Wyatt Smith of Kalispell and Brenden Cahill of Whitefish also see significant minutes, while freshmen Ethan Eppard of Missoula and Aidan Potter of Billings provide depth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.