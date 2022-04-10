Dickinson, North Dakota — The University of Montana Lacrosse team made a trek east to the plains of North Dakota over the weekend for a pair of games against North Dakota State and St John’s on the Campus of Dickinson State.
Boasting a number twelve ranking in the latest New Balance MCLA Coaches Poll, the Grizzlies used a balanced offensive attack and solid goalkeeping, to snag two strong victories over the Bison and the Johnnies.
The 11th-ranked Bison of North Dakota State would provide Montana with their first test of the weekend on Saturday afternoon. It would be a game that was controlled by the Grizzlies from the start as Montana got on board first, and would never relinquish the lead from that point on.
Montana led by as many as six goals in the first half and would close the half with a 6-2 advantage. NDSU would close the gap behind a four-goal push in the final stanza cutting the Grizzlies advantage to 2 in the game’s final minutes. However, it would prove to not be enough as Montana would prevail in a 9-7 victory.
Montana ended the weekend with a 13-2 win over St. John's. Montana (10-5) hosts Central Washington on Friday.
