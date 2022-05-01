CALDWELL, Idaho — The Montana Grizzlies Lacrosse Team took part in the Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League (PNCLL) Tournament over the weekend at Simplot Stadium on the Campus of the College of Idaho and came out of it with a tourney win.
The No. 12-ranked Grizzlies entered the four team field looking to punch their ticket to the MCLA National Championship presented by New Balance by winning the tournament crown. After a convincing 18-7 victory over Northwest Nazarene in semi-final action Saturday, the Grizzlies would turn their attention to the Yotes of the College of Idaho who advanced to the final with a win over Western Washington.
The Yotes entered the contest Sunday with an unblemished 10-0 mark. The College of Idaho also boasted the No. 1 ranking in the latest MCLA Division II Coaches Poll that was released Wednesday. Behind an offensive effort that would never waver, Montana found a way to take down the number one ranked team in the land to earn the PNCLL Tournament Crown by a final tally of 13-12. The win for Montana secured their first PNCLL Tournament title since 2017.
