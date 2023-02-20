Lady Griz vs. Montana State women's basketball 12.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies forward Carmen Gfeller (20) drives to the basket against Montana State Bobcats forward Kola Bad Bear (10) during the Big Sky Conference women's basketball game between the Lady Griz and Cats on Saturday at Worthington Arena in Bozeman. Gfeller announced Monday that she'll return to UM for a sixth season.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Montana redshirt senior Carmen Gfeller, already a 1,000-point scorer and a two-time All-Big Sky Conference selection, will return to the Lady Griz in 2023-24, her sixth year in the program.

Gfeller played as a true freshman in 2018-19, redshirted the 2019-20 season, was third-team All-Big Sky in 2020-21 and first-team in 2021-22. She is averaging 13.2 points this season as a fifth-year senior.

