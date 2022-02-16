MISSOULA — After posting its biggest win of the season 10 days ago, the Montana women's basketball team has fallen into a February funk.
The Lady Griz will try to end their two-game losing streak Thursday night when they play host to Idaho at 7 p.m. The Vandals have had some rough patches in 2022 as well, but they're coming off a Saturday win at Weber State, so Montana is going to have its hands full.
“Tough times test your character," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said Tuesday. "It’s easy when things are going well. When things aren’t, when you lose a tough one at NAU and you just don’t play well at all at Eastern and lose, you figure out who you are.
“Hard things come in life. How do you handle those? That’s what our focus is, how we’re handling them. It’s hard, but you fight through them. That’s what makes a good program.”
Currently in sixth place in the Big Sky Conference standings at 7-6 (14-8 overall), the Lady Griz overcame the absence of Sammy Fatkin (ankle) early last week when they won at Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds are just one game out of first place and they've posted a 5-2 mark in league home games, so the victory gave Montana a nice boost of confidence.
It didn't last. The Lady Griz lost a 60-59 heartbreaker at Northern Arizona last Thursday and then came the shocker on Monday — a 63-57 road loss to an Eastern Washington team that is in rebuilding mode with a young lineup and first-year head coach.
“The biggest thing we have to address is our urgency and our toughness,” Holsinger said. “When we play with urgency and toughness, whether we execute or not, we’re better.
“You have to bring that no matter what. It’s why we won at Southern Utah and why we lost at Eastern Washington.”
Fatkin, who leads the Lady Griz in scoring at 13.4 points per game, is day-to-day with a sprain she suffered in a home game against Idaho State on Feb. 5. She came out for warm-ups Monday night but never made it into the game.
Montana might need her to win. Idaho has come alive in February, with wins over Southern Utah and Weber State. The Vandals (5-7, 6-15) also played Montana State tough on Feb. 7, taking a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter before a colossal collapse resulted in a 96-84 home loss.
One area where Montana needs to improve is taking care of the basketball. The Lady Griz turned the ball 17 times in each of their last two losses. To put that in perspective, Montana had just one instance where it turned the ball over more than 16 times in games between Nov. 26 and Feb. 10.
After Thursday, the Lady Griz will hit the road again for two makeup games. They will play at Portland State on Saturday and Idaho on Monday afternoon.
“Anytime you play this many games in this many days, it’s just unique,” Holsinger said. “I’m not used to it, and it’s not ideal for what I like to do, but that’s the hand you’re dealt and you do the best you can.”
