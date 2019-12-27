MISSOULA — All things considered, the first month of the Montana women's basketball season was the most encouraging in a long time.
Not so much because of the 5-4 record, although that was a positive. No, this was more about making it through December without suffering any season-ending injuries.
For the first time in a long time, the Lady Griz will go into their Big Sky Conference opener at full strength Saturday afternoon at Northern Arizona. Montana is intent on ending its string of three straight mediocre seasons in league play.
"We're excited to see what we can do," UM coach Shannon Schweyen said.
Montana has a rock-solid roster of nine battle-tested veterans. Starting shooting guard Sophia Stiles missed last week's game with strep throat but is expected to play at NAU. Reserve guard/forward Madi Schoening continues to battle back issues, but she will also be available in Flagstaff, Arizona.
"Getting Madi back is huge for an additional weapon and additional depth," Schweyen said. "She's just so tough and strong. Even if she hasn't been out there a ton lately, we're still going to get good things out of her."
The Big Sky race appears wide open. Southern Utah (6-3) had the best non-conference start but didn't play a tough schedule. Portland State (6-4) boasts the next best record, followed by Montana and Idaho at 5-4.
"The league is going to be extremely competitive again and I think there's a lot of parity," Schweyen said. "Everybody is starting over. Hopefully we can carry some of the momentum we have and get a couple road wins."
Montana has a 2-1 record in true road games, with victories at Cal State Fullerton and Utah Valley. There weren't many fans at those games and there won't be many at Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon, so the Lady Griz will have to generate their own electricity.
The Lumberjacks (3-6) have changed a little since last season when they split with the Lady Griz. They lost their top scorer and rebounder, forward Kaleigh Paplow, but added 6-foot forward Nina Radford, who transferred from UC Santa Barbara.
When NAU beat Montana last March in Flagstaff, it marked the end of a 12-game skid against the Lady Griz. If Montana is to start another winning streak against the Jacks, it will need to contain junior guard/forward Jacey Bailey, a Canadian who averages almost 14 points and six rebounds per game.
"It's a talented group," Schweyen said of NAU, which posted arguably its biggest win of the season last week, knocking off San Jose State in Hawaii. "They've got size and they've got good shooters in (junior guard Lauren) Orndoff and (Jacey) Bailey."
Montana would like nothing more than to start its league slate with wins Saturday and then Monday at Sacramento State. The team has already proven it can win close games on the road, but road league games are a whole new ballgame.
"It's definitely a different atmosphere once you get into conference," Montana senior point guard McKenzie Johnston said. "We're in a good spot but we have a long way to go if we want to win it in the end."
Schoening likes the way the Lady Griz have tuned in offensively. They're coming off a convincing win over MSU Billings last week in which five players scored in double figures.
"We did a lot better job of executing," she said of the game against the Yellowjackets. "We really struggled with that in past games. We've focused on plays and where we're supposed to be and timing and we've really turned that around."
Northern Arizona is coached by Havre native Loree Payne. In her first two seasons at the helm her teams did not fare well in league competition, posting a 12-26 record.
