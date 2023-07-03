MISSOULA — Coach Brian Holsinger and the two assistants on his Montana women's basketball staff have been quite busy in recent days.

Besides holding a youth camp in the Adams Center in late June, Holsinger, Joslyn Tinkle and Nate Harris have been spending a lot of hours on the recruiting trail. The hard work paid off this weekend when Coeur d'Alene guard/forward Avery Waddington committed to play for Montana starting in the fall of 2024.

Waddington, a 6-foot-3 spark plug who plays for Lake City High School, confirmed the news on Instagram Sunday:

"100% Committed. Thank you @CoachHolsinger & the rest of the staff for giving me the opportunity to play at such a great program. Excited to be apart of the Lady Griz fam!"

Waddington averaged 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists per game as a junior last winter. Montana was one of several Big Sky Conference schools to make scholarship offers to her over the past few months. She also received an offer from Davidson College of the Atlantic 10 Conference along with offers from Hawaii, Fresno State and Colorado State.

The Lady Griz are coming off a 10-8 season in league play. They are expected to challenge for a league title this coming winter with a veteran roster and several players that showed promise in their freshman seasons.

Versatility is a big strength for Waddington. She is effective scoring inside and from the 3-point line. Her ability to get to the rim and her energy are also big strengths.