MISSOULA — The Montana women's basketball team started official practices Wednesday with high expectations for the 2019-20 season.
The Lady Griz will make their first home appearance on Oct. 22 in the Maroon-Silver Scrimmage at Dahlberg Arena. The team will play six straight home games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 24, with the first two against Lewis-Clark State and Carroll College designated as exhibitions.
Montana's leader, point guard McKenzie Johnston, is excited for her senior season. But like so many of her teammates, she's had to reset what winning the day actually means because of preseason injuries that have tarnished the past three Octobers.
"If there are no injuries in practice, it's a good thing at this point," she said in a press release. "I do think about that. Everything went smooth? Nobody got hurt? That's a good practice for us.
"Every practice you go into it hoping for the best and getting through it."
Montana might have the best talent in the Big Sky Conference. Sophie Stiles is back from an injury. Prized recruit Jamie Pickens is also on board.
But because of past misfortunes with injuries, the Lady Griz are taking it one practice at a time.
"I think we've been through enough at this point," Johnston said. "We don't need to go through any more of the bad stuff.
"It's time for us to have a good season and have everything go smoothly and be able to play without those other factors."
Joining Stiles on the list of Montana players coming back from injuries are Madi Schoening, Tayor Goligoski and Katie Mayhue, who could be 4/5's of a pretty salty team. Gabi Harrington, Emma Stockholm and Carmen Gfeller are also expected to make a big impact along with Kylie Frohlich and coach Shannon Schweyen's daughter, Jordyn Schweyen.
"I don't necessarily think you're ever owed anything in life, but we would be hoping that this would be a year when some good fortune would fall our way a little bit," coach Schweyen said.
"This group has been through a lot together and shown some toughness through some really difficult times. We're keeping our fingers crossed that this is our year."
Many of the best players in the Big Sky Conference from last season have graduated. Savannah Smith left Northern Colorado to play in Spain. Idaho's Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce are also gone along with Portland State's Sidney Rielly, Ashley Bolston and Courtney West.
It's doubtful Montana will land atop the Big Sky preseason poll next month, but you could make a solid argument for it.
What other team has this much depth? Who else has this level of guard play? Did any other program add an ESPN Top 100 recruit (Pickens)?
Of course no one has seen it all together, at one time, so there will be doubters.
"For me, to be successful, I think we have to win it all," Johnston said of the Big Sky race. "I think we have to win the conference. I don't want to have anything less than that.
"My goal growing up was always to play in the (NCAA) tournament. I hope to be able to fulfill that this year."
