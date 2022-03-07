BOISE, Idaho — Carmen Gfeller and Sophia Stiles of the Montana women’s basketball team have been voted All-Big Sky Conference, the league announced on Monday morning.
Gfeller, third team last year, was one of five players to make first team. She is only the second Lady Griz to earn first-team honors the last eight years, joining McKenzie Johnston, first team in 2019-20.
Stiles was one of five second-team selections. It marks the first time since 2015-16 that Montana has had a pair of players earn first- or second-team honors.
Joining Gfeller on the first team were Big Sky MVP Lianna Tillman of Sacramento State, Beyonce Bea of Idaho, Darian White of Montana State and Tomekia Whitman of regular-season champion Idaho State.
Gfeller made third team last season and was one of six players on October’s preseason All-Big Sky team.
Rarely flashy but reliably consistent, Gfeller averaged 13.9 points on 52.1 percent shooting during the regular season while grabbing 6.7 rebounds. She had six double-doubles.
In 23 of 29 games she scored in double figures despite averaging fewer than 10 shots per game during the season. Only eight times all year did she take more than 10 shots, highlighting her efficiency.
“As a coach, you go through scouts and prepare for certain players. On our team, you have to prepare for her. She’s had some unbelievable performances for us,” said coach Brian Holsinger.
“She’s improved on the defensive end and has worked really hard to continue to develop her game and to be more and more versatile.”
Gfeller scored a then season-high 21 points in Montana’s home win over Seattle in December. She scored 20 at Idaho, then exploded for 34 on just 16 shots in her team’s home win over Montana State.
She went 11 for 16, hit five of her seven shots from 3-point range and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line as Montana won 71-57.
It was the second-most points ever scored by a Lady Griz player against Montana State and helped Montana end a seven-game losing streak against the Bobcats.
“The performance against Montana State stands out,” said Holsinger, who then points to Friday’s win at Sacramento State, when Stiles had 29 points.
Gfeller operated in Stiles’ shadow for most of the night, but with the game tied early in the fourth quarter, it was Gfeller, on a high-low from Abby Anderson, who Montana went to.
She would finish with a quiet but important 13 points, right at her average despite Stiles’ huge game.
“Even the other night at Sac State, we’re going to her down the stretch and putting her in mismatches where people are having to game plan for her,” said Holsinger.
"... Some of her success down the stretch is that she’s figuring out how to play in our system and what we’ve needed her to do to win. Some of it was having to step up and score more points because Sammy was out.”
Stiles had a then career-high 27 points on 12-of-21 shooting in Montana’s three-point home win over Idaho in mid-February.
On Friday night, in what turned out to be a play-in game for a bye at this week’s Big Sky tournament in Boise, Stiles erupted for 29 points on 13-of-25 shooting as Montana gutted out a 59-53 road win.
Time and again she made the simple play and made the game look easy. She got to the rim when it was open. Otherwise she gave the Hornets a steady diet of pull-up jump shots from 12 to 15 feet out.
“I’ve been telling her all season, just take what the defense gives you. When you do that, that makes you successful,” said Holsinger.
“She’s had a couple of really big games when we’ve needed it. When she does, we get to win, which is ultimately the goal.”
Montana tied for fourth in the Big Sky standings at 12-8, matching the program’s best finish since winning the league in 2014-15.
That earned the Lady Griz the No. 5 seed at this week’s tournament and a bye to the quarterfinals. Montana will face No. 4 Northern Arizona on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. in its opener.
Sobolewski honored
Following back-to-back regular season titles and seeking a second-consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament, Idaho State's Seton Sobolewski has been named Big Sky Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
In his 14th season at the head of the program, Sobolewski led the Bengals to a 15-5 Big Sky record and an outright league title. They went 19-10 overall on the season.
Sobolewski was named co-Coach of the Year following last year’s campaign. This marks his third overall Coach of the Year honor from the Big Sky Conference.
