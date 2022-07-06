MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference released the league's women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.
With the recent departure of Southern Utah from the league, the Big Sky's 10 teams will play an 18-game schedule, with home and road games against the other nine teams.
League play will start after Christmas and wrap up in late February, with occasional Monday games sprinkled in, allowing for an earlier start to the Big Sky tournament in Boise.
The new postseason format will have the Big Sky tournament opening on March 4 and concluding with the women's and men's championship games on March 8.
Montana will open its Big Sky schedule with games at Eastern Washington and Idaho on Dec. 29 and 31.
The Lady Griz will close out January with four straight home games, including a matchup against Montana State at Dahlberg Arena on Jan. 21.
After playing five of seven games on the road to open February, including at Montana State on Feb. 18, Montana will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Idaho on Feb. 27.
Montana's other Monday game also will be at home, against Eastern Washington, on Jan. 16. All 10 teams will end the regular season with games on Monday, Feb. 27, before traveling to Boise.
Montana went 12-8 in league play last winter, tying for fourth. The team returns three starters: Carmen Gfeller, who was voted first-team All-Big Sky last year as a junior, Sammy Fatkin and Haley Huard.
To a group of five returning letterwinners, Montana adds six newcomers, transfers Gina Marxen and Keeli Burton-Oliver and four true freshmen.
Montana's pre-Christmas, non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.
Montana's Big Sky schedule
Dec. 29 at Eastern Washington; Dec. 31 at Idaho; Jan. 5 Northern Arizona; Jan. 7 Northern Colorado; Jan. 12 at Weber State; Jan. 14 at Idaho State; Jan. 16 Eastern Washington; Jan. 21 Montana State; Jan. 26 Sacramento State; Jan. 28 Portland State; Feb. 2 at Northern Colorado; Feb. 4 at Northern Arizona; Feb. 9 Idaho State; Feb. 11 Weber State; Feb. 18 at Montana State; Feb. 23 at Portland State; Feb. 25 at Sacramento State; Feb. 27 Idaho.
