Winning on the road has become a habit for the Montana women's basketball team.
The Lady Griz started fast and stayed in front in posting a 78-61 victory over Northern Colorado Thursday in front of a sparse crowd in Greeley, Colorado. It marked Montana's third straight Big Sky Conference road triumph as the team improved to 7-4 (11-11 overall).
"Pretty happy with that one in terms of controlling the game the whole time," Montana assistant coach Nate Harris told KMPT radio. "They made a little run in the third quarter. I felt like we really responded well.
"Offensively we had it flowing for the bulk of the game. Seventy-eight points here on the road. I think that's the second most points they've given up this year in regulation. Really proud of what we did offensively and we had some strong defensive stretches, too."
Montana raced to a 16-2 lead behind six points by Carmen Gfeller and four by Dani Bartsch of Helena. When Northern Colorado called timeout with 3:14 left in the first period, the team was mired in a 1-for-12 shooting slump.
The Lady Griz took a 20-10 lead into the second quarter and it ballooned to 44-27 by halftime. Freshmen Libby Stump and Mack Konig were the scoring leaders for Montana at intermission, with the former tallying 12 points and the latter seven. The Lady Griz were 18 for 30 from the floor and the Bears (3-7, 10-11) hit just 10 of 33 shots.
Northern Colorado trailed by double digits throughout the second half. The Lady Griz lead was 64-46 after three frames, with Stump and Gfeller each at 16 points for the game.
Stump finished with a team-high 19 points, hitting 3 of 6 shots from 3-point range and 8 of 15 overall. Gfeller finished with 16 and Bartsch 11 to go along with a team-high six rebounds.
Thursday marked Montana's best shooting game of the season. The Lady Griz hit 55.2 percent of their attempts from the floor (32 for 58).
Montana will play at Northern Arizona on Saturday at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the Lumberjacks (7-3, 13-10) knocked off Big Sky leader Montana State (8-3, 15-8) in Flagstaff, 79-50.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
