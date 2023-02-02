Lady Griz logo

Winning on the road has become a habit for the Montana women's basketball team.

The Lady Griz started fast and stayed in front in posting a 78-61 victory over Northern Colorado Thursday in front of a sparse crowd in Greeley, Colorado. It marked Montana's third straight Big Sky Conference road triumph as the team improved to 7-4 (11-11 overall).

