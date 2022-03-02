MISSOULA — Success on the road has proven elusive for the Montana women's basketball team and the trend continued Wednesday night at Northern Colorado.
The Lady Griz led by 12 points late in the third quarter but faded down the stretch in a 72-64 overtime loss in front of a sparse crowd in Greeley. Montana fell to 11-8 in Big Sky Conference play and 18-10 overall and has lost four of its last five road games.
"We didn't deserve to win to be honest, we just didn't," UM coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. "Pathetic effort and it's on me. That's about as bad as we've played all season.
"I was worried about it, coming out flat, and that's what we did. I tried every trick in the book to try to get them fired up for this game and I couldn't do it. We lost our mind a few times."
The Lady Griz, who finish their regular season at Sacramento State Friday, jumped to an 18-13 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers by Sophia Stiles. Montana scored 11 points off Northern Colorado turnovers in the period.
The Lady Griz led by as many as eight points in the second quarter but settled for a five-point advantage at intermission, 33-28. Montana did not shoot especially well against Northern Colorado's zone in the first half (12 for 30) but did hit five 3-point shots on 15 attempts.
Montana stretched its lead to 43-31 with 2:30 left in the third period before Northern Colorado rallied. The Bears trailed by seven heading into the final frame, 46-38, and cut their deficit to 46-45 with 7:40 left.
From there it was a matter of trying to hold on for Montana. Northern Colorado (8-11, 12-15) cut its deficit to 59-57 on a Sydney Stensgard jumper with 19 seconds left, then Montana turned the ball over when Stiles couldn't get it inbounded in five seconds.
"That hasn't happened all year," lamented Holsinger. "You have to execute.
"Just a lot of mental mistakes that lose games. We shouldn't have been in that position."
Alexis Chapman hit a 3-point shot off glass with 9 ticks left in regulation to forge a 60-60 tie and force overtime. Montana post Abby Anderson fouled out early in overtime and the Lady Griz struggled to put the ball in the basket in the extra period, hitting just 1 of 9 shots from the floor.
Chapman tied a career high with 23 points for the hosts. Carmen Gfeller led the Lady Griz with 16 points, followed by Nyah Morris-Nelson with 11 and Stiles and Anderson each with 10.
Montana dropped into a tie for fourth place in the Big Sky with Northern Arizona and Idaho. The Lady Griz can still secure a bye in the first round of next week's Big Sky tourney with a win at Sac State.
