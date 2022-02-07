Determined to notch their first Big Sky Conference road win, the depleted Montana Lady Griz played inspired basketball Monday at Southern Utah.
With starting senior guard Sammy Fatkin sitting on the bench nursing an ankle injury, UM held on for a 69-64 win over the Thunderbirds. The victory boosted Montana's record to 7-4 in league play, 14-6 overall.
"I'm so proud of them," Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. "Our bench, are you kidding me? We had massive foul trouble and those kids came in and battled and did things that — they were tired and battled through.
"I told them in the locker room, not only did you hold the lead, you extended it multiple times. I hope this gives them more confidence, because they need it and they deserve it."
Southern Utah, who went into the game as the Big Sky co-leaders with Montana State, fell to 9-3, 13-8.
The fourth quarter was an exciting back-and-forth struggle. Carmen Gfeller hit a 3-point shot to put Montana on top 63-60 with 3 minutes left. From there it was a matter of holding on and the Lady Griz accomplished the task with several free throws and offensive rebounds.
Montana exploded out of the chute, using two Haley Huard 3-pointers and two buckets by Missoula Sentinel grad Kylie Frohlich to build a 17-7 lead in the first six minutes. The Lady Griz took a 21-13 lead into the second frame thanks to 9-for-17 shooting from the floor, seven points by Katerina Tsineke and solid defense.
The Thunderbirds, who hit just 4 of 17 shots in the first frame, found their shooting touch in the second. They hit 8 of 13 shots in cutting their deficit to 35-34 by halftime. Frohlich led UM in first-half points with 10 and Daylani Ballena led the hosts with 11.
Montana regained the momentum in the third quarter, stretching its lead back to 10 points with just under 3 minutes left in the period. But Southern Utah rallied once again.
Tsineke finished with a team-high 14 points and Frohlich added 13 for the Lady Griz. Gfeller added 10 points and Dani Bartsch nine.
Montana finished with a 28-14 edge in bench points and a 36-12 edge in points in the paint. Frohlich grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and teammate Sophia Stiles dished out a team-high five assists.
"It was just an ultimate team effort," said Holsinger, whose team finished with a 46-36 edge in rebounds. "I'm as proud of them as I've been all season."
Montana will play at Northern Arizona on Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.