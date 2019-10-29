MISSOULA — Slow starts to the first and third quarters left the Montana women's basketball team chasing upset-minded Carroll College Tuesday.
It wasn't so much the Lady Griz played poorly as it was the Fighting Saints played exceptionally well. Carroll hit 20 of its first 40 shots and led by four points with 6 minutes left before Montana came back to tie at the end of regulation.
Guards Taylor Goligoski, Sophia Stiles and McKenzie Johnston hit big buckets in overtime and the Lady Griz escaped with a 74-70 win in an exhibition contest at Dahlberg Arena. Johnston finished with a team-high 19 points and a game-high eight assists.
Gabi Harrington chipped in with 16 points for the hosts and Emma Stockholm 14. Goligoski added 10 points.
It didn't look good for Montana with 1:25 left in regulation when Kamden Hilborn hit a bucket to give the Saints a 65-62 lead. But Goligoski, a Hamilton product, hit a big 3-ball for Montana with 46 ticks left to knot the score.
The Lady Griz got the ball back with 25 seconds left and called timeout to set up a play. They never did get a shot off and Johnston turned the ball over with 1 second left.
Abby Anderson finished with a game-high 10 rebounds for Montana. The Lady Griz held a 45-40 edge on the boards and a 16-7 advantage in points from the free-throw line.
Christine Denny had a big game for Carroll with 19 points. Teammate Sienna Swannack added 14 points.
The Lady Griz, who hit 26 of 64 shots from the field, will play their official home opener on Tuesday against MSU Northern.
