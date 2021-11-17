MISSOULA — Playing in front of a large and loud crowd seemed to bring out the best in the Montana women's basketball team Sunday at Dahlberg Arena.
The dynamic didn't lead to a win, but there were a lot of positives in a seven-point loss to mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga. Positives the Lady Griz hope to build on playing in front of a large thwart of fans Thursday, this time on the road when they battle North Dakota in the Fighting Hawks' "school day game" at 11 a.m. in Grand Forks.
"I played once there my freshman year and they had amazing fans," said Montana senior guard Sophia Stiles. "No fans are quite like ours, but I'm excited. It makes the game so much better."
Montana fans have known for years that school day games mean lots of excited children and very few empty seats. The last time the Lady Griz held the event was in 2019 and it drew over 7,000 fans.
Even more important than the atmosphere Thursday is the opportunity for Montana (1-1) to pick up its first win over an NCAA Division I opponent. The Fighting Hawks (0-2) are thinking the same thing after losses at Weber State and Texas-El Paso.
"They're a solid program, so it will be another test for us to see where we're at and where we could go this season," Montana senior forward Carmen Gfeller said of North Dakota, who left the Big Sky Conference three years ago.
Montana has shown a lot of potential on the offensive end and should continue to improve in that area after the return of reserve forward Kylie Frohlich from an injury on Sunday. The team spent long hours in the offseason learning first-year coach Brian Holsinger's motion offense and their comfort level has shown in two home games.
"Our confidence is way different," Stiles said, comparing this fall to last fall. "We can feel it and it starts with our coaching staff, specifically Brian (Holsinger). He is always feeding us with confidence. It's, 'I'm confident in you, so you need to be confident in yourself.' That's like his favorite line of all time."
If Montana can play the same way it did against Gonzaga Sunday, it should produce a favorable result at North Dakota.
The Fighting Hawks were picked to finish ninth in the Summit League preseason poll. They feature eight new faces, including four true freshmen. Mallory Bernhard is in her first season as official head coach coming off a 2-19 season in which she was interim head coach.
North Dakota played without three starters in Saturday's 89-69 loss at Texas-El Paso. The reason has not been disclosed.
Back court pressure applied in the first 10 minutes by UTEP was the story. The Fighting Hawks committed 11 first quarter turnovers that led to a 28-10 deficit at the end of the period.
In the last three quarters, UND adjusted to the pressure, committing 10 turnovers combined. Maggie Manson finished with 15 points, knocking down three first-half triples as a beneficiary of the Fighting Hawks execution against the pressure. It was Claire Orth's turn in the second half to score against the press. Orth finished with 17 points and poured in 14 of those after halftime.
After Thursday, the Lady Griz will hit the road again to play North Dakota State on Saturday night in Fargo. Montana will not play another home game until their Big Sky Conference opener against Sacramento State on Dec. 2.
