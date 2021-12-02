MISSOULA — Coach Brian Holsinger stood with arms folded, looking as calm as a man taking a casual stroll down Higgins Avenue on an unusually balmy December day.
His Montana women's basketball team was making its Big Sky Conference home debut against Sacramento State Thursday and it wasn't going well early. The Hornets raced to a 10-point lead in the first four minutes and you couldn't help but wonder why Holsinger didn't call timeout.
Turns out the Lady Griz didn't need a timeout, just the faith Holsinger has shown in them since back in October. It's been the secret weapon for a surging Montana team that boosted its record to 6-1 with a 75-59 win over the Hornets in front 2,205 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
"I was even waiting for a timeout — I was kind of looking over there at the bench," said Montana senior guard Sophia Stiles, who recorded a double-double for the second game in a row with 11 points and 11 assists.
"Brian just trusted us that we were going to be able to pull through. The coaches really made us focus on the defensive end. It was just, 'If you can stay with it on defense, the offense will come.' This is the most fun I've had in my five years being here. It's really amazing. A great start to my senior year."
You might say Holsinger, whose team used two big triples by Stiles late in the second quarter to build a 36-30 halftime lead and then pulled away in the third frame, had a plan in mind in letting his team fight through its early shooting woes.
"Any time somebody comes out, and they (Sac State) got hot and hit a few shots off the bat, I tend to get calmer when things aren't going well," Holsinger said. "With that, it's just, 'Get through this.' I want to see how our kids respond.
"It's a growing moment for them. I figured, hey we're getting the right shots down there, they hadn't gone in, they hit a couple tough ones, let's see how it goes."
Montana enjoyed impressive scoring balance in cruising past Sac State (3-5). Reserve freshman guard Haley Huard paced the hosts with 13 points, followed by Carmen Gfeller with 12, Sammy Fatkin and Stiles with 11 apiece and Abby Anderson with 10. Anderson and reserve forward Dani Bartsch shared the team lead in rebounds with seven apiece.
"Proud of our kids," said Holsinger, whose team went on a 24-9 run in the third quarter. "We talked a lot at halftime about who we are and what we're about. Mentally, I didn't feel like we came out as far as being who we are.
"We're confident, we're tough, we hustle. I just reminded them of who we are. They came out in the second half confident."
Key to Montana's success was its ability to adjust to the Hornets' zone defense. It took about six minutes, but the Lady Griz found a comfort zone. They followed up their 13-for-30 shooting effort in the first half with a 16-for-33 performance in the second.
"We have a lot to work on," conceded Holsinger, whose team will host Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon. "We knew they were probably going to zone us most of the game and you just have to be able to knock down shots and execute ... I'm proud of the two freshmen (Huard and Bartsch). It was a fantastic effort by our bench."
Huard's performance was easily her best in a Montana uniform. Holsinger joked that she "never met a shot she didn't like." It's that confidence that gives her the courage to step into the spotlight as a true freshman.
"Her confidence really rubs off on people," Holsinger noted. "It's like, 'Hey, this freshman is out here shooting it, why can't I?'"
Sac State senior guard Lianna Tillman led all scorers with 19 points on 8-for-21 shooting. Teammate Isnelle Natabou, a 6-foot-5 sophomore center, scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Sac State will play at Montana State Saturday. The Cats beat Northern Colorado Thursday, 63-57.
