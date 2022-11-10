MISSOULA — If Monday's season opener revealed anything about the Montana women's basketball team, it's the fact the Lady Griz lack frontcourt scoring punch without Carmen Gfeller on the floor.
Gfeller didn't play in a two-point loss to North Dakota State after spending some of the offseason in a walking boot. She's expected back soon but maybe not soon enough, with Montana scheduled to play at highly touted Colorado State on Friday night at 5 p.m.
Of the 63 points Montana scored on Monday, 57 came from guards. Backcourt starters Gina Marxen, Sammy Fatkin and Haley Huard accounted for 49 points.
On paper, Colorado State (1-0) is even better than North Dakota State.
The Rams are picked to finish third in the 11-team Mountain West Conference and senior guard McKenna Hofschild was voted a preseason all-league pick for the second time. She scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting in an 82-62 home win over BYU on Tuesday.
Hofschild led Colorado State last season, starting every contest and averaging 16.9 points per game, which was second in the Mountain West. She also led the league and was No. 5 in the country with 6.5 assists per game and set Colorado State's single-season and single-game records.
Hofschild and backcourt mate Cailyn Crocker combined for 35 points in Tuesday's win. Colorado State had a lot of success working the ball inside and enjoyed a 32-12 edge in points in the paint.
Rams coach Ryun Williams was impressed with his team's debut.
"It wasn't just the points, it was the overall play," he said. "I thought there was great toughness, and there was never a letdown. If anything, we picked up and the energy just stayed really consistent with the depth we played with."
