MISSOULA — Last weekend went so well for the Montana Lady Griz that they have a shot to finish third in the Big Sky Conference basketball standings.
They could also finish as low as seventh.
It all comes down to the final week of the regular season. The Lady Griz, who are just one game behind third-place Southern Utah, will try to move up with wins at Northern Colorado on Wednesday and Sacramento State on Friday.
After that it's off to Boise, Idaho, for the Big Sky tourney next week. If Montana can at least get a split this week, it will likely earn a first-round bye and won't have to play until Tuesday night at Idaho Central Arena. If the Lady Griz sweep this week and Southern Utah loses once — the Thunderbirds host Big Sky frontrunner Idaho State Wednesday — then Montana will earn the No. 3 seed for the league tourney.
For now, Montana (11-7 conference, 18-9 overall) is focused on Northern Colorado. The Bears have dropped their last two games and their record is not real impressive (7-11, 11-15), but they're 7-4 at home and the Lady Griz have been inconsistent on the road with a 4-6 record.
"We need to go prove to ourselves as a team that we can play the right way on the road in consecutive days," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "We're moving in the right direction but we have a lot of prove still. I know the players aren't satisfied."
Northern Colorado showed what it was capable of two weeks ago when it beat visiting Idaho State, 53-52. Since then the Bears have gone 1-2, with losses last week at Eastern Washington and Idaho.
Montana has lost three of its last four road games, stumbling at Northern Arizona, Eastern Washington and Idaho. But those three games were all close.
The Lady Griz shot the ball exceptionally well in home wins over Southern Utah on Thursday and Montana State Saturday. They'll be brimming with confidence going into Greeley, especially on the defensive end where they lead the Big Sky and made the dangerous Bobcats look bad on Saturday.
"We're playing our best defense right now," Holsinger said. "We're a team that's a scout-based team, so we're going to force teams to do things that hopefully they're not comfortable doing as much as possible. We've gotten better at that ...
"I told them (Saturday), they've come a long way. How I run the defense takes your mind. It's not just your body. It takes your mind. You have to think. That takes time to get better at."
Hannah Simental leads the Bears in scoring at 14.2 points per game. She leads the Big Sky in 3-point field goal percentage (.425) and averages 2.4 makes from the arc.
Montana’s Carmen Gfeller was named Big Sky Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. She averaged 20.5 points on 65.0 percent shooting as Montana won two home games over teams sitting higher than them in the standings.
Gfeller scored a career-high 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Her 34 points were the second-most ever scored against Montana State by a Montana player.
“I didn’t come in with the mindset that I was going to reach high numbers for scoring, but once you make a few, the basket just seems to expand,” said the junior. “You hit a few shots, you get on a roll.”
