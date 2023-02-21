Montana Lady Griz guard Libby Stump (1) puts up a jumper against Sacramento State during a January game at Robin Selvig Court. The Lady Griz will look for a road sweep this week at Portland State and Sacramento State.
MISSOULA — A spirited comeback bid at Montana State Saturday showed what the Montana Lady Griz are capable of when they're clicking.
Rallying from 13 points down with 3 minutes left to make it a one-possession game had to be a confidence boost — even if UM did end up losing by a bucket. Montana coach Brian Holsinger talked in his postgame press conference about how he'd love to see his team play the Cats one more time.
If that were to occur, it would be at the Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, which is less than two weeks away. Between now and then, Montana needs to make the most of its final three regular-season games in an effort to gain a favorable seed in the tournament.
Those three will test the endurance and mental toughness of the Lady Griz. After they play at struggling Portland State (7-8, 12-13) on Thursday night, they have a rematch at surging Sac State (10-5, 19-7) on Saturday, then a home game two days later against an Idaho team (7-8, 11-15) that beat them on New Year's Eve.
The Lady Griz (9-6 conference, 13-13 overall) are a longshot to earn a top-2 seed in the Big Sky, with Northern Arizona (11-5, 17-12) in good position to seize that spot behind MSU (12-3, 19-8). The top two seeds have to win three games over four days in the Big Sky tourney to earn the NCAA tournament bid, while seeds three through six must win three games over three days.
Montana must try to avoid dropping all the way to eighth in the standings. That would force them to play in the first round of the Big Sky tournament on March 4. Winning the event would require four victories in five days.
More important than where Montana lands in the standings is its level of execution heading into March. The Lady Griz are among the worst in the league defensively, allowing an average of 68.3 points per game against Big Sky competition.
"We've worked hard at becoming better in the post defensively," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said after Saturday's loss.
On paper, Thursday's game at Portland State looks like a good opportunity for the Lady Griz to build on the momentum they generated late at Montana State. The Vikings have lost their last two games, including a 62-55 setback at league doormat Weber State on Saturday.
But Portland State has won five straight at home and they're 9-4 this season at the Viking Pavilion. They beat visiting Northern Arizona less than two weeks ago, 60-55, behind 21 points by Esmeralda Morales.
"I feel like when we're locked in and when we're bought into what we're doing, gosh, we play some really good defense," said Portland State coach Chelsey Gregg, whose team plays a lot of zone.
Montana burned Portland State with the 3-point shot back on Jan. 28 in an 88-56 blowout win. Montana went 4 for 5 from the arc in the first quarter, 5 for 8 in the second.
Six players hit 3-pointers in the opening half, with Sammy Fatkin Fatkin going 3 for 3 and Dani Bartsch 2 for 3.
Montana ended up going 13 for 26 from 3-point range — its third consecutive game with 10 or more 3-pointers. It marked first time the Lady Griz did that since the 2013-14 season and they followed up with a 10-for-21 effort in a win over Northern Colorado.
Montana hasn't been as productive from long range since then. They did hit 11 triples at Montana State Saturday, but it took 27 attempts.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
