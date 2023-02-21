Lady Griz vs. Sac State women's basketball 02.JPG

Montana Lady Griz guard Libby Stump (1) puts up a jumper against Sacramento State during a January game at Robin Selvig Court. The Lady Griz will look for a road sweep this week at Portland State and Sacramento State.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — A spirited comeback bid at Montana State Saturday showed what the Montana Lady Griz are capable of when they're clicking.

Rallying from 13 points down with 3 minutes left to make it a one-possession game had to be a confidence boost — even if UM did end up losing by a bucket. Montana coach Brian Holsinger talked in his postgame press conference about how he'd love to see his team play the Cats one more time.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments