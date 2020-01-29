MISSOULA — The puzzle proved too tough to solve two weeks ago.
The Montana women's basketball team will take a another crack at Portland State's imposing zone defense when the teams battle Thursday at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. The Vikings have the best shot blocker in the league in 6-foot-4 Jordan Stotler, who swatted six Lady Griz shots in a home win on Jan. 13.
"We know what to expect and what to work on to get the win," Montana senior forward Emma Stockholm said. "Their zone is a little tricky. It's definitely not how we do our zone, but we're ready for the challenge."
Portland State (6-4 conference, 12-8 overall) used its zone to earn a Big Sky Conference tournament title last March in Boise, Idaho. The Vikings stumbled to an 0-2 start in league play last month, buy they're on a roll now, having won four of their last five.
One of those wins came over the Lady Griz (5-4, 10-8) on Jan. 13. Junior forward Tatiana Streun scored 30 points and the Vikings held off a late charge by Montana, who struggled early and finished at 28 percent shooting from the floor for the game (21 for 75).
"We shot the ball really well going in to Portland State and then we didn't do it when we got there," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said. "Hopefully (Saturday's win over Weber State) will rub off on us and we'll go in with some confidence.
"Hopefully we can put 40 minutes together."
Montana sizzled in Saturday's win over Weber. The team shot 51.4 percent from the floor and four players scored in double figures, including Stockholm and Treasure State natives McKenzie Johnston (Helena), Taylor Goligoski (Hamilton) and Jamie Pickens (Helena).
Montana hit 19 of 34 shots in the first half against the Wildcats. It was a much different story in the first half of their game at Portland State when they hit just 8 of 35 attempts in spotting the Viks a 39-22 halftime lead.
The Lady Griz did make a gallant comeback in the second half. Johnston hit a 3-ball that pulled Montana within four of PSU with 3 minutes left, but the Lady Griz couldn't get stops down the stretch in losing, 78-65.
Montana managed just 22 points in the paint. The team will try to improve on that number Thursday.
"Our post presence will be huge against them," Johnston said. "Once we start scoring in there, then it's more open for the outside.
"We had a lot of turnovers against them last time (13), so we have to put that number down low. We just have to play with intensity and come out strong from the get-go."
The Vikings are are a tough team to defend because they're so balanced. Four players average in double figures scoring, including 6-foot forwards Streun and Desirae Hansen, 5-6 guard Kylie Jimenez and Stotler, who tied a program record for blocks in a game with nine against Tennessee back in December.
Thursday's game is key for both teams in the Big Sky standings. Montana sits in fifth — one-half game behind Portland State and a game behind third-place Northern Arizona.
Montana will play host to conference leader Montana State (8-1, 12-6) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.