MISSOULA — The defending Big Sky Conference champions beat the Montana Lady Griz at their own game Saturday afternoon.
Idaho State used gritty defense to force 16 turnovers and emerge with a 65-58 win in front of 2,807 mostly disappointed basketball fans at Dahlberg Arena. For Montana, who leads the Big Sky in team defense, it marked the first time this season the team lost a home league contest.
"They're a veteran team and we've got some stuff on our team that doesn't allow us to win against veteran, good teams," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "Some of it is mental, some of it is physical.
"We had some good stretches but we had stretches where we lose our mind. We're not good enough yet but that doesn't mean we can't be good enough in another month."
Montana (6-4 conference, 13-6 overall) struggled to match Idaho State's steady mid-range shooting in the first period. The Bengals led by as many as nine points late in the quarter and settled for an 18-11 edge heading into the second frame thanks to 9-for-15 shooting.
The Lady Griz heated up in the second frame and knotted the score at 30-30 right before halftime on a bucket by Sophia Stiles. The hosts shot 52.9 percent in the period (9 for 17) after hitting just 4 of 16 shots in the first quarter.
Unfortunately for the Lady Griz, they hit just 9 of 25 shots in the second half as Idaho State (10-3, 14-8) clogged the middle. Critical to the outcome was a 6-0 surge by the Bengals at the end of the third frame, giving them a 49-43 lead heading into the fourth.
Idaho State kept the upper hand in the final frame, leading by as many as 10 points before the Lady Griz made it interesting late. Bengals veteran coach Seton Sobolewski felt fortunate to leave Missoula with a win.
"A couple plays either way and this thing could have gone the other way," he said. "I'm very proud of our composure in the second half. (Montana) is older and Stiles is such a handful with her athleticism and then you have someone as big and skilled as (Carmen) Gfeller.
"It's hard to play against that and (Abby) Anderson is more experienced and really athletic and even some of the other kids on the periphery are stepping up and playing better. They're tough and to me this is still one of the toughest road games in the Big Sky."
Estefania Ors led the Bengals with 18 points and Diaba Konate added 14. Sophia Stiles was the only Lady Griz to score in double figures with 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting from the floor.
In the end, Idaho State's shooting was just a little bit better and it made all the difference. The Bengals, who were hungry for a win coming off a close loss at Montana State Thursday, hit 41.3 percent of their shot from the floor (26 for 63).
"We just continue to have stretches where we don't execute right," said Holsinger, whose team turned the ball over six times in the first 5 minutes of the third quarter. "It costs you against a good team.
"... I think every time you lose to a team like this you learn something."
Part of the growth process for the Lady Griz involves attitude.
"A good, championship culture doesn't have selfishness," Holsinger said. "We had some selfishness creep in today honestly. On our bench, there was some selfish things, people are down on themselves. That doesn't work.
"I told them, we have to be a team that fights together. We can't be having some weird stuff going on with, 'I think I should be playing.' That stuff doesn't work. That stuff is not OK in a program I'm part of. I told them, until that stuff is out, you won't beat a good team. You won't beat the better teams."
Montana will have another chance to beat a Big Sky frontrunner on Monday night when it plays at league co-leader Southern Utah (9-2, 13-7).
