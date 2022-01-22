Montana’s Sophia Stiles (2) dribbles around Northern Arizona's Regan Schenck (1) as Carmen Gfeller (20) sets a pick during Saturday's game at Dahlberg Arena. The Lady Griz outlasted the Lumberjacks for their third win in a row, 66-60.
Montana’s Katerina Tsineke (5) drives the ball between NAU’s Khiarica Rasheed (15) and Regan Schenck (1) during the college women’s basketball game between the Lady Griz and NAU at Dahlberg Arena, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Montana’s Carmen Gfeller, left, and Kylie Frohlich, right, fight for possession of the ball against NAU’s Sierra Mich’l, middle, during Saturday's game at Dahlberg Arena.
MISSOULA — Faced with a determined foe still smarting from a Thursday loss in Bozeman, the Montana women's basketball team had its hands full Saturday.
Northern Arizona led early in the third quarter when Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger called what proved to be an important timeout. His team seized the lead on a Haley Huard 3-pointer and found a higher gear on both ends down the stretch in a 66-60 win at Dahlberg Arena.
"They're a hard team to guard, and it's a gritty, tough win for us here at home," said Holsinger, whose team has a big game at Montana State at 7 p.m. Monday.
Montana maintained a share of third place with the Bobcats in the Big Sky Conference race in improving to 5-2 (12-4 overall). Northern Arizona lost its share of third in falling to 4-3, 7-8.
The key point in the game came midway through the third quarter when the Lady Griz went on a 7-0 run to take a 41-34 lead. Huard hit a triple, then Sammy Fatkin added a bucket before Huard hit another shot.
From there it was a matter of holding on for the hosts. Northern Arizona trailed 46-41 heading into the final frame, and it was all the Jacks could do to prevent a blowout after Montana stretched its lead to 50-41 on an Abby Anderson bucket with 7:39 left.
"We came out of half and we weren't focused, weren't ready to go. I could sense it," Holsinger said, recalling his fateful timeout with 8:12 left in the third frame. "We made some really crucial defensive mistakes, some people in zone and some people in man.
"I just wanted to get us on the same page defensively because obviously whatever I said at the half confused them. Just kind of refocused the team, like a mini-halftime, and we got going again."
Carmen Gfeller led the Lady Griz with 18 points and 13 rebounds. She hit 12 of 14 shots from the foul line, and her team owned a 22-7 edge in points from the charity stripe. Fatkin had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Huard added 11 points.
"We knew they'd come in and play a good game, and I think it's really a big surge of confidence for us going into Monday's game at Montana State," Gfeller said. "They definitely gave us a run on the rebounds.
"But there came a point in the third quarter where it's now or never and we need to get those boards, finish strong. I think we did that. It's important for us to get over that hump."
Montana trailed most of the first half as it struggled to contain Northern Arizona point guard Regan Schenk and forward Khiarica Rasheed. Schenk had eight points in the first period — almost double her per-game average — and Rasheed piled up 10 points and five rebounds in the first half.
Still, the Lady Griz emerged with a 27-25 edge at intermission thanks to an 11-1 lead in points from the foul line. Gfeller and Huard each had eight points in the half.
In the end, Montana was simply the better team inside and enjoyed more success taking the ball to the hole. The Lady Griz finished with a 48-43 edge in rebounds, an 8-3 edge in blocked shots and a 28-22 edge in points in the paint.
"I'll be honest, our game plan was definitely crash the boards hard," Gfeller said. "They didn't do a good job rebounding at Montana State (in an 88-73 loss) Thursday night. They brought it today."
Holsinger was proud of the way his team found a way to win despite 37.7 percent shooting (20 for 53) and 15 turnovers.
"We weren't our best today, but it's good when you're not at your best to find a way to win," Holsinger said. "They're good. They're a talented team. They beat (defending Big Sky champion) Idaho State earlier, and they're very dangerous offensively. So it's really good to see us defend a team that's averaging 70-some points a game."
