BOISE, Idaho — After a promising start, the Montana women's basketball team ran out of steam Monday night in a stunning first-round loss at the Big Sky Conference tournament.
The Lady Griz opened up a 10-point lead in the second quarter but couldn't maintain their momentum against upset-minded Sacramento State. The 11th-seeded Hornets, who had just two wins during the regular season, used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to propel them past sixth-seeded Montana, 65-58, at the Idaho Central Arena.
"I thought we started the game out really well, then they changed defenses, went to a zone to break our rhythm," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "... It was a tough day."
Sac State (3-21) snapped a four-game losing streak and earned a Tuesday quarterfinal date with Montana State (16-6) at 8 p.m. The Lady Griz (12-11) finished the season with a four-game losing streak.
"It's been a tough season and we've been knocked down a lot and we've been getting up," Sac State coach Bunky Harkleroad said. "I'm just so proud of the effort. Montana has a nice basketball team.
"If we're not the most aggressive team on the court we're going to struggle. We were determined to get to the rim."
Montana pounced on the Hornets early, jumping to a 7-0 lead behind buckets by Abby Anderson, Carmen Gfeller and Madi Schoening. Sac State responded, shaving its deficit to 15-12 before a nice putback by Kylie Frohlich helped UM retake control and build a 19-12 advantage heading into the second frame.
The Hornets did well to stay in the game when it looked like Montana might run away with it in the second quarter. The Lady Griz led by 10 with just over 7 minutes left in the half but struggled with turnovers, piling up eight. Montana's lead was just three at intermission, 30-27.
The Lady Griz went ice cold in the second half. They hit just 9 of 35 shots in the final 20 minutes and finished at 29.9 percent for the game (20 for 67).
"Everyone was expecting to win coming into this game," Montana guard Sophia Stiles said. "I mean, we didn't overlook them. We knew we still had to play well. It's frustrating. It's sad. Hopefully we can rally together and use this for motivation next year, but right now it hurts."
Stiles led Montana with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Anderson had 14 points and Gfeller 11.
"We all said in the locker room, we're tired of this defeating feeling," Anderson said. "I want to get Montana Lady Griz basketball back to the way it was. We have to get in the gym this summer. We can't lose anymore."
In other games Monday, Portland State whipped Eastern Washington, 71-51, and Northern Arizona dumped Weber State, 82-68. Portland State will play Idaho State at 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Northern Colorado vs. Southern Utah at 2 p.m. and Idaho vs. Northern Arizona at 5 p.m.
In other news Monday, Idaho State's Seton Sobolewski and Montana State's Tricia Binford were named Big Sky Co-Coaches of the Year, as voted on by their peers.
Sobolewski led the Bengals to their best finish since the 2011-2012 season. ISU registered non-conference wins against Utah State and Kansas State to aid in a 19-3 overall record. The Bengals boasted a 15-2 record in Big Sky play that resulted in them winning the Big Sky regular-season title.
Binford directed a Bobcats team back to the top of the standings after losing key players a season ago. The 16-year head coach repeats as the coach of the year following a stellar campaign in 2019-20. The Bobcats won as many as eight consecutive games this year, as they capped the regular season with a 16-6 overall record and a 13-3 conference mark.
This season Binford coached two All-Big Sky selections, including first-team selection and Defensive Player of the Year, Darian White. Senior Tori Martell also received all-conference honors this season under Binford.
