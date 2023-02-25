Lady Griz logo

MISSOULA — Ice-cold shooting in the fourth quarter doomed the Montana women's basketball team Saturday in a 63-56 loss at Sacramento State.

The Lady Griz fell to 9-8 in Big Sky Conference play and 13-15 overall with their third-straight loss. Montana will try to build some much-needed momentum heading into next weekend's league tournament when it plays host to Idaho in the regular-season finale for both teams Monday at 7 p.m.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

