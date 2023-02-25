MISSOULA — Ice-cold shooting in the fourth quarter doomed the Montana women's basketball team Saturday in a 63-56 loss at Sacramento State.
The Lady Griz fell to 9-8 in Big Sky Conference play and 13-15 overall with their third-straight loss. Montana will try to build some much-needed momentum heading into next weekend's league tournament when it plays host to Idaho in the regular-season finale for both teams Monday at 7 p.m.
Montana failed to hit a field goal in the final 6-plus minutes against the Hornets and finished at 30.6 percent for the game (19 for 62). Still, the Lady Griz had a chance to win with 5 minutes left, locked in a 52-52 tie.
Isnelle Natabou's layup at 3:37 gave the Hornets a 54-52 lead. Then after a miss by Montana's Gina Marxen, Kahlaijah Dean hit a critical 3-point shot for the hosts.
Marxen hit two free throws with 1:57 left, shaving her team's deficit to 57-54. But Dean answered with another triple and Sac State held on for its fifth-straight victory, giving the team a share of second in the Big Sky with Northern Arizona heading into the final week.
"I thought our effort was fantastic today, we really battled," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "We continue to not execute well. We don't box out, we don't go over screens, we make too many mistakes.
"... Our execution on defense, just not really doing the things we're supposed to do, cost us."
Marxen paced Montana with 18 points, followed by Mack Konig with 13 and Carmen Gfeller 12. Dani Bartsch grabbed 15 rebounds to go with her five points. Natabou led the Hornets with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Montana's cold finish may have been partially due to fatigue. The Lady Griz hit just 5 of 16 shots in the third frame and expended a lot of energy rallying from a 48-39 deficit early in the fourth.
The Lady Griz went on a 10-2 run to start the last period and seized the lead on a Marxen 3-point shot with 6:40 left. Sac State then knotted the score with just over 5 minutes left, setting the stage for its strong finish.
"There were some offensive rebounds — it's killed us both games this week," Holsinger said. " ... We're good enough to beat anybody, but we're bad enough to lose to anybody. It's on me the execution part but love the effort of our kids today."
Montana struggled early, spotting the hosts a 15-9 lead in the first frame. The Lady Griz were just 3 for 16 from the field, with the freshman Konig keeping them afloat, hitting a triple and deuce.
Sac State surged to a 28-17 lead with just over 3 minutes left in the second quarter before Montana responded with a 10-0 run to close out half. The Lady Griz owned a 23-16 edge in rebounds at intermission but Sac State ended up winning the battle of the boards for the game, 37-35.
Montana has been leaning heavily on freshmen guards Konig and Libby Stump in recent games. On Saturday they shot a combined 5 for 23.
"The freshmen have had a really tough weekend," Holsinger said. "I don't know if it's they're tired, I don't know what it is ... We are relying on freshmen right now. And when you rely on freshmen in a long season it makes it really hard."
Montana reserve Haley Huard did not play for the second-straight game with an undisclosed injury. Reserve Keeli Burton-Oliver played Saturday after sitting out Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years.
