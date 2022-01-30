MISSOULA — Due to COVID-19 protocols in the Montana women's basketball program, the team will not play at Idaho on Tuesday night.
The game has been moved for a second time, this time to Feb. 21.
The pandemic has had a huge effect on Montana's schedule in late January. The Lady Griz played a makeup game at Montana State last Monday because of COVID issues with the Bobcats program. Then the Lady Griz had Thursday's game at Idaho moved due to COVID issues with the Vandals program and Saturday's game at Eastern Washington moved due to Montana COVID issues.
The Lady Griz were hoping to earn their first Big Sky Conference road win Tuesday. Montana is 0-3 in league road games and 5-0 in league home games.
If the original schedule holds up for later this week, the Lady Griz will host Weber State on Thursday and defending Big Sky champion Idaho State on Saturday. Montana lost to both of those teams four weeks ago.
Pandemic issues have forced Big Sky officials to schedule three games a week in many instances. Montana is slated to play three on the road next week.
Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger has publicly expressed his concerns over scheduling decisions and the burden placed on his players. Idaho coach Jon Newlee prefers to take a more low-key stance with his team.
"My philosophy is, hey, they're going tell us when we're playing and we're going to show up and play," he told 406mtsports.com.
"But the uncertainty is 100 times worse than last season because for sure we knew there was a schedule last season, it was what it was going to be, it was really laid out nicely. Right now it's not. It's the wild west."
