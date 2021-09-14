MISSOULA — Alex Pirog of Colorado announced on Twitter Tuesday that she has verbally committed to play for the Montana women's basketball team starting in the fall of 2022.
Pirog, a 6-foot-3 post forward, will be a senior member of the Highlands Ranch High School team this coming winter.
"I am so honored and excited to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Montana!! Thank you to Coach Holsinger, Coach Sullivan, Coach Tinkle, and Coach Harris for this amazing opprtunity! I can't wait to be a LADY GRIZ," Pirog expressed on Twitter.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
