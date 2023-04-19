The Montana Lady Griz women's basketball team picked up three recent commits from battle-tested players.

Arizona State transfer Imogen Greenslade, Iowa State transfer Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw and Portland transfer MJ Bruno announced their commitments to UM on Instagram. Greenslade is a 6-foot-4 center, while Espenmiller-McGraw is a 5-10 guard and Bruno is 6-foot guard.

Greenslade, from Sydney, Australia, played in 61 games and made two starts over three seasons at the Pac-12 program. She was limited to 12 games due to injuries this past season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game.

Greenslade played in 23 games and made two starts as a true freshman in 2020-21, averaging 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over 9.3 minutes per game. She played in all 26 games off the bench in 2021-22, averaging 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest.

Espenmiller-McGraw came off the bench for Iowa State last season and averaged 1.7 points per game. The Iowa native has battled through multiple injuries in her career.

Espenmiller-McGraw's best college season came in 2019-20 when she was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. That season she started 23 games and averaged 8.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.6 steals per contest.

She dropped 17 points in the Cyclones' Big 12 opening win at previously undefeated Texas Tech in 2020. Later that season she scored a career-high 20 points against Kansas, going 7 for 10 from the floor and connecting on a career-high six triples. She netted 17 points on the road at Baylor, scored 18 points in ISU’s sweep of Oklahoma State and tallied 14 points at home against Texas Tech.

Bruno is from Fairfax, Virginia, and played her high school basketball at Central Valley High School in Spokane, Washington. She played in 43 games off the bench during her two seasons at Portland, which is a member of the West Coast Conference.

Bruno averaged 2.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18 games as a freshman while dealing with injuries. She followed up with 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 25 games this past season.