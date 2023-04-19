The Montana Lady Griz women's basketball team picked up two recent commits from transfer players.

Arizona State transfer Imogen Greenslade and Portland transfer MJ Bruno announced their commitments to UM on Instagram. Greenslade is a 6-foot-4 center, while Bruno is 6-foot guard.

Greenslade, from Sydney, Australia, played in 61 games and made two starts over three seasons at the Pac-12 program. She was limited to 12 games due to injuries this past season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game.

Greenslade played in 23 games and made two starts as a true freshman in 2020-21, averaging 1.4 points and 2.0 rebounds over 9.3 minutes per game. She played in all 26 games off the bench in 2021-22, averaging 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest.

Bruno is from Fairfax, Virginia, and played her high school basketball at Central Valley High School in Spokane, Washington. She played in 43 games off the bench during her two seasons at Portland, which is a member of the West Coast Conference.

Bruno averaged 2.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18 games as a freshman while dealing with injuries. She followed up with 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 25 games this past season.