MISSOULA — Two teams determined to revive traditions of success will tip off Monday afternoon when the Montana women's basketball team hosts North Dakota.
Coach Mike Petrino's Lady Griz were supposed to make their home debut against Southern Utah on Thursday, but the Thunderbirds (0-1) had to cancel because of COVID-19. Montana now has a tougher task in its first home game at 3 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
Lady Griz fans may remember the Fighting Hawks from their days in the Big Sky Conference. North Dakota played in the league up until 2018 and beat the Lady Griz in four of their last six meetings as conference foes.
A lot has changed since then. Both teams made a coaching change in the offseason after mediocre results last winter. The Hawks left Travis Brewster go with one season left on his contract, even though it meant buying him out for $81,250, according to the Grand Forks Herald.
North Dakota finished 15-15 last season. Not a stellar record but not dismal, so it's a good indication of the program expectations as the Fighting Hawks look to the future under interim coach Mallory Bernhard.
"They're a very good team," Petrino told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "They're much more experienced than we are. They returned 90 percent of their scoring and rebounding. Then they picked up a transfer (starting guard Makayla Wallace, Evansville).
"We expect a physical game. North Dakota teams that played in the Big Sky were always a physical, smart, disciplined group. We expect to see that."
The Hawks, who boast a 6-foot-6 center in senior Melissa Leet, will have a chip on their shoulder after falling to 0-2 with a loss at Montana State Sunday, 84-72. They trailed by just seven points with 3 minutes left and have shown plenty of firepower in their first two outings, including a 23-point performance by 6-2 senior forward Julia Fleecs in a 90-82 debut loss to Marquette Nov. 29.
Montana hasn't played in 12 days. The team is determined to hone its focus after squandering a sizable lead in an 81-74 loss at Utah State on Nov. 25.
"We did some positive things in our first game but we need to be more consistent, especially defensively," Petrino said. "We have to be more consistent getting timely stops and then more consistent taking care of the ball and getting good shots."
One good thing about the loss is Petrino and his staff learned a lot about where the team needs to improve. Game film can be very valuable as an instructional tool.
"Any time you have so many bodies," Petrino said of his 15-member team, "you need more reps.
"You do the best job you can in practice, but until it carries over into live mode, you really don't know who you are yet. The more we play, the better we'll be."
NOTES: Monday will mark the season debut for experienced UM guard Jordyn Schweyen, a Sentinel grad who did not make the trip to Utah State. Teammates Kylie Frolich and Shelby Schweyen, who also prepped at Sentinel, are out with injuries. Frohlich is expected to be back by January ... Redshirt sophomore forward Carmen Gfeller scored a career-high 21 points in Montana's season opener. After Monday, Montana will not play at home for two weeks (Utah Valley on Dec. 21) ... Lady Griz fans may watch Monday's game on Pluto (TV/internet).
