MISSOULA — A supreme challenge awaits the Montana women's basketball team Sunday afternoon.
The Lady Griz will play host to Arizona, which is ranked No. 24 in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches' Poll, at 2 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. Considering Montana (2-1) lost to the Wildcats (5-0) by 49 points last season and Arizona is even better this fall, Montana will need to have its A game to keep it competitive.
"We've got to bring tenaciousness to that game," UM coach Shannon Schweyen said. "They're an extremely talented team and I just hope we get some great fans out here.
"You always want to have good quality opponents coming in here. But somebody that's coming off winning the WNIT and making some noise this preseason — their little guard had 44 (points) the other night against No. 22 Texas — they're talented."
That guard is 5-foot-6 junior Aari McDonald. The cat-quick Californian is easily Arizona's most dangerous scoring threat, averaging 23.2 points and 5.2 assists per game.
The Wildcats also feature a formidable post player in 6-4 sophomore Cate Reese. The Texan averages 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.
It's also worth noting that Arizona has piled up 19 blocked shots this season. Montana will be at a height disadvantage at almost every position, so hitting from the perimeter may be essential to their chances of pulling a big upset.
"We shot the ball a lot better (Tuesday) and we needed to do that," Montana senior Emma Stockholm said of a 72-67 win over Grand Canyon that came on the heels of a 76-63 loss to Fresno State the week before. "We just all really connected well and I was happy to see that.
"I'm looking forward to the whole experience Sunday. Playing a Pac-12 team is amazing and we're ready for the challenge. We have to bring our game like we did (Tuesday) and I think we'll be OK."
Schweyen made two strategic tweaks that paid dividends in Tuesday's win. She played exceptionally quick and athletic Sophia Stiles at point guard — which seemed to help McKenzie Johnston's shooting in a 19-point performance — and she used a 2-3 zone defense most the of way.
Look for Schweyen to play Stiles at the point once again against the Wildcats.
"She's just going to keep getting more confident getting back off that knee and being out on the floor," Schweyen said, alluding to the fact Stiles missed last season with an injury. "It's hard when you haven't played in a game in a year. She's getting her timing back and we're excited to have her out there."
Notes: The Wildcats enter Sunday's game on an 11-game winning streak that dates back to last season ... Arizona drew 14,644 fans for its WNIT championship-game victory over Northwestern, the largest crowd to watch a women's basketball game in Pac-12 history ... McDonald scored a school-record 890 points last season. For comparison, Montana's single-season record is 678, scored by Kayleigh Valley in 2015-16 ... Montana reserve guard Sammy Fatkin played her freshman season at Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.