MISSOULA — Brian Holsinger will always have a soft spot in his heart for Butte.
The Montana women's basketball coach led Montana Tech for two seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07. On Sunday, his team will face the NAIA Orediggers at 6 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
"Once you have that connection, once you're a part of the (Butte) community, they kind of accept you as one of their own," Holsinger said. "The whole mindset of Butte against everybody, it's so unique. It's such a cool place and the people are so awesome. I've never lived anywhere like it. It was so fun."
Fun was in short supply for the Lady Griz (3-6) until last weekend when they won at struggling South Dakota (4-7). It was only the second win this season for Montana over an NCAA Division I foe, snapping a four-game skid and extending South Dakota's losing streak to five games.
The Lady Griz will try to garner more momentum Sunday before they hit the road for a tough game at No. 23 Gonzaga (9-2) on Wednesday night.
Sunday's game represents a chance for Montana to build more chemistry on the offensive end, where the team has struggled with inconsistency.
The top player on the team, Carmen Gfeller, missed five of the first six games after offseason surgery. She played just 21 minutes last Sunday in the win at South Dakota and starting point guard Gina Marxen didn't play at all with an undisclosed illness. But guards Libby Stump and Sammy Fatkin picked up the slack with 31 points and eight assists between them.
Sunday's game will count on Montana's record but it's an exhibition for Montana Tech, who is 2-6 and has lost four in a row. The Lady Griz have precious little time left to work on execution before making their Big Sky Conference debut at Eastern Washington (6-3) on Dec. 29.
The Orediggers have demonstrated plenty of resiliency in tough game situations early in the season. They have played eight of their first 10 games, including exhibitions, away from Butte.
Although some of the scores dictate otherwise, the Orediggers have been close in each game. Even the exhibitions were close before MSU Billings and Idaho State pulled away.
The team is hungry to improve.
“With finals last week and getting to practice three days this week, they have gotten stronger,” Montana Tech coach Jeff Graham said of his squad. “The last three days have been the best practices of the season. We’re really starting to improve and figure things out.”
Tech averages 58.8 points per game and yields 65.3.
Tavia Rooney (11.8 points per game, 63.2% free-throw percentage), Aubrie Rademacher (10.3 points per game, 80% from the free-throw line, 6-17 from beyond the arc), and Dani Urick (8.5 ppg, 28.1% from behind the three-point line, 79.2% from the free-throw line) lead the Orediggers in scoring.
The Grizzlies average 64.8 points per contest and have allowed 68.7. Sammy Fatkin (12.6 points per game, 5.3 rebounds), Marxen (11.3 ppg), and Libby Stump (10.2 ppg) lead the Grizzlies in scoring.
“You don’t get any better test than the Griz,” Graham said.
—Tony Adams contributed
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.