MISSOULA — The schedule is about to get a lot tougher for the Montana women's basketball team.
After steamrolling NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene on Tuesday, the Lady Griz are set to take on their first Division I team Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
It's not any old team. It's the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who have beaten Montana eight games in a row and whipped them in five their last six meetings.
The Zags were ranked No. 8 in the collegeinsider.com mid-major preseason poll. They trounced Montana State on Thursday night in Spokane, 72-47, thanks in part to a 43-27 edge in rebounds and 16 points by reserve guard Kaylynne Truong.
“It’s going to be a great test to see where we’re at," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "It’s a little earlier than I would have liked to play them, but we’re going to learn a ton about who we are and what we need to improve on to ultimately reach our goals at the end of our season."
Lady Griz super-sub Sammy Fatkin, a senior guard who scored a team-high 19 points in Tuesday's debut win, is excited about the opportunity.
"We just need to play our game," she said. "I love the confidence the coaches are giving us and just how much fun we're having right now. We're playing with a lot of joy. And the assistant coaches are like our hype team. They love on us hard, which means they can be equally hard on us to push us to be better. The relationship there is really special."
Fatkin has been a spark plug for a team that has hit the ground running in Holsinger's motion offense. She hit 7 of 10 shots from the field against Northwest Nazarene and that shooting consistency is something that was sorely lacking for Montana last season.
"She's super talented and an awesome kid," Holsinger said. "Just like any kid, she's super hard on herself. You saw her miss that layup down here (Tuesday night) and you saw her eyes go up and everything else.
"I'm like, 'Forget about it. Who hasn't missed a layup?' She's been through a lot. Honestly all I've told her is I want this to be the best basketball year of her life."
Gonzaga was picked to finish second in the West Coast Conference in preseason polls. Senior Melody Kempton was named to the Preseason All-WCC Team. She is a 6-foot-1 senior forward who scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Thursday with over Montana State.
One area of concern for the Lady Griz is depth. The team has 13 players on its roster but Kylie Frohlich (ankle) and Lamprini Polymeni have yet to dress for a game or scrimmage and Willa Albrecht is playing with a cumbersome knee brace. Without those three, added pressure is put on veteran leaders Carmen Gfeller, Abby Anderson and Sophia Stiles.
"I'm looking at Carmen's minutes and I'm like, holy moly, that's too many," Holsinger said of his all-Big Sky Conference preseason pick, who played over 35 minutes Tuesday.
"... It will help getting Kylie (Frohlich) back. But right now I'm so proud of (Gfeller and Anderson) because I've been on them about rebounding, rebounding. Going into half (Tuesday) they had 18 of our 25 rebounds. They got after it on the glass."
Montana will need to continue to show improvement on the defensive end to stay with Gonzaga. The Zags, whose starting lineup includes 6-5 center Anamaria Virjoghe of Romania, shot over 50 percent against the Bobcats (28 for 55).
Holsinger has emphasized 100 percent effort on the defensive end since the day he took the reins.
"I've been a part of really good teams in a lot of different places and there are certain habits that win and certain habits that don't," he said. "You're trying to create winning, championship habits in everything you do."
