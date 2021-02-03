MISSOULA — The good news is the Montana women's basketball team is still in the thick of the Big Sky Conference race heading into February action.
But breaking out of a four-way tie for fourth place won't be so easy this week.
The Lady Griz will play host to a dangerous Portland State team on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Viks beat Montana State three weeks ago and pushed league leader Idaho State on Jan. 23, trailing by just six points with 25 seconds left before losing.
"They play a system zone and we haven't played a lot against zone, so it presents challenges," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "They've got two good players in (Kylie) Jimenez and Desirae (Hansen), who both got (third team) all-Big Sky recognition."
With eight new players this season, Montana (4-4, 7-6) is still learning some lessons the hard way. The Lady Griz bounced back from a 24-point loss at Bozeman last Thursday with a solid performance Saturday. They trailed the defending league champion Bobcats by just five points with a little over a minute left before losing by 10 after being forced to foul.
Sophomore forward Carmen Gfeller has become the go-to scorer for Montana, averaging a league-best 17.1 points per game against Big Sky foes. She was tenacious in Saturday's loss to the Cats, tallying a game-high 22 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor.
"I just tried to let the game come to me a little bit more rather than trying to create for myself," she said. "I think it paid off trying to create looks for me and other people.
"It's something I need to keep working on. We're learning something every game. Rebounding was definitely a point of emphasis (Saturday). It's something we need to continue to work on. They got way too many O-boards."
Petrino has been pleased with the way his team has responded in practice this week after a pair of losses to its archrival. He continues to emphasize the importance of finishing.
"You don't get points for hustling, you get points for finishing," he said. "When you hustle on defense and finish by getting the rebound, that's the reward. On offense, when you work like crazy to get the shot and then you finish the shot, that's the reward.
"It's not just hustling. That's where our inexperienced group is working to get better."
Saturday's game underlined the fact that Montana needs more players to step up offensively. Gfeller, Abby Anderson and Sophia Stiles accounted for 44 of Montana's 60 points. The Lady Griz bench personnel played well in non-conference action but has yet to show the same spark against Big Sky competition.
"We have to embrace every opportunity to make practices as game-like as we can and try to make up for that inexperience," Petrino said.
The Vikings (3-5, 5-6) are coming off their two best rebounding games. They out-boarded Idaho State 43-37 on Jan. 23. They followed up by out-rebounding NAIA College of Idaho, 56-34, last week in a dominating win.
The Viks are a little like Montana in the sense they're developing young talent. That's one reason coach Lynn Kennedy scheduled College of Idaho in January.
"Typically if you have a bye week you use that to get healthy," Portland State Kennedy said. "We're trying to get our freshmen experience."
The Lady Griz and Vikings will play again on Saturday afternoon in Missoula.
