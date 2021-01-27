MISSOULA — No one knows the troubles the Montana Lady Griz have seen in Bozeman better than Madi Schoening.
The last time her team beat Montana State on its basketball floor, the Ice Bucket Challenge was a big thing. Or to put it another way, Schoening's team has been getting doused at Worthington Arena since 2014 and now the senior is down to her last chance at revenge Thursday at 5 p.m.
"They hit close to the heart, especially since it's been a while," Schoening said of her team's seven losses in eight tries against Montana State over the past four years. "I don't like the record I have against them so I want to fix that this year. With this team, I'm really hopeful that will be the way it goes."
The Lady Griz and Bobcats both go into Thursday's game with a head of steam. They're tied for third in the Big Sky Conference at 4-2 and their overall records are almost identical, with UM at 7-4 and MSU at 7-5.
The Cats haven't just beaten the Lady Griz in Bozeman in recent years, they've demolished them. Montana State's margin of victory was 14 points last winter, 22 points in 2019 and 17 points in 2018.
Montana first-year coach Mike Petrino isn't going to do a lot of dwelling on the past. But he has put into perspective the importance of the rivalry to his team, which welcomed eight newcomers this season.
"Everyone will be watching, everyone will be following," he said of a two-game series that will be televised on SWX. "Even though our fans haven't been able to come to games, we hear from them after every game.
"I told our players yesterday in practice, we're part of arguably one of the most historic programs around, that coach (Robin) Selvig built, and the fact we haven't won in Bozeman since 2014 ... Half our team might have still been taking naps in school. The only way to end that streak is to play in Bozeman and we'll do that Thursday night."
Montana and Montana State have changed considerably since the last time they faced off in 2020. They're relying on different players to put up big numbers, and in the case of the Lady Griz, they're relying on a new motion offense that spreads the floor and helps free up forwards Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson for open looks in the paint.
Montana has averaged a league-best 75.2 points per game against Big Sky competition and Gfeller a league-best 17.8 points per game. But they'll be up against a stingy Montana State defense that leads the league, allowing an average of 60.5 points per game.
"They're very active," Petrino said of coach Tricia Binford's defense at Montana State. "They love to really jump in the passing lanes and apply ball pressure. Just very active and pesky.
"It's not just (guard) Darian (White), who is among the league leaders in steals. They'll change things up a little bit. That's been an underrated part of Tricia's teams."
Containing the lightning-quick White is but one of several concerns for the Lady Griz defensively. The Cats have an emerging freshman star in former Sentinel forward Lexi Deden, a reserve who poured in a career-high 22 points in Saturday's 90-65 home win over Northern Arizona.
"Lexi's turnaround has become a money shot for us," Binford said. "It was unstoppable (Saturday).
"For us, to get her a post touch, especially in transition, is something we look for. Lexi has done a good job slowing down and getting her feet under her, getting her balance. I love what she's doing offensively, but you can't under value what she does on the defensive end and on the glass."
Petrino feels the Bobcats are playing their best basketball of the season right now.
"Our defense has really made our offense smoother," said Binford, who guided her team to a Big Sky regular-season title last winter. "Our kids are getting locked into what it takes to be great on the defensive end.
"To be the best, you've got to be consistent there to start. I thought we put together two very consistent games against a very high-level scoring opponent (NAU)."
Schoening calls Thursday "a huge game." And contrary to what you might believe, she's disappointed there won't be a loud, raucous crowd on hand because of COVID-19 protocols.
"It's a bummer, because it's fun to play both in their gym when fans are against you and our gym when they're for us," she said. "We'll be missing that for sure. This is the game of all our games I'd want fans."
Montana and Montana State will play in Missoula on Saturday at noon. That game will also be televised on SWX.
