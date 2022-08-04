MISSOULA — Mack Konig, an incoming freshman member of the Montana women's basketball team who has longstanding family ties to Austria, will represent the country early next month at the FIBA 3x3 Europe Cup 2022.
The event will be held from Sept. 9-11 in Graz, Austria, the very city where the Konig family tree has its deepest roots.
“It’s where my extended family originated from, where my dad’s family lived,” Konig said. “I love Austria. It’s a fantastic country. Playing for a team you have family history with is special.”
She’ll travel to Europe this month and play in qualifiers in Dusseldorf, Germany; Vienna, Austria; and Eaubonne, France.
Austria, as host, has already secured a spot in the Europe Cup. Konig will be one of seven players on a team that will be coached by her dad, Frank.
Earlier this summer, Lady Griz rising senior Katerina Tsineke represented her native Greece at a FIBA 3x3 qualifier in Israel.
It will be Konig’s second time competing for Austria. She represented the country at the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship in Bulgaria in August 2019.
Her older sister, Aislinn, who played at North Carolina State and goes by “Ace,” has represented Canada for more than five years.
She earned bronze at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in 2017 and most recently helped Canada qualify for the FIBA Women’s World Cup at the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in February.
“My family has always found it important to travel and to play as much basketball as possible, so it’s a fantastic opportunity,” said Konig.
The 3x3 version of the game made its Olympic debut at Tokyo last summer. It is on the schedule of events for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
“It’s a really fun game,” said Konig. “You really have to work with your teammates. It’s a quicker game, so it’s all about trust and understanding each other’s capabilities.
“It suits my game because I love to distribute the ball and create opportunities for others. It requires a lot of quick decision-making.”
Konig played three years of basketball at Henry M. Jackson High in Mill Creek, Wash. She spent her senior year at King Christian Collegiate in Oakville, Ontario.
—UM sports information
