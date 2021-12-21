MISSOULA — Montana junior Carmen Gfeller has been named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for women's basketball for her performance last Thursday against Seattle.
It was the second player of the week honor of the season for Gfeller and the third for the Lady Griz. Senior point guard Sophia Stiles has also been recognized.
Gfeller scored a game-high 21 points against the Redhawks on just 10 shots attempts. She went 6 for 10 from the field, 2 for 4 from the arc and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.
Montana, which trailed 19-18 midway through the second quarter, built a 29-22 halftime lead, then erupted for 54 second-half points on 56.3 percent shooting on its way to an 83-57 victory.
Gfeller was one of four players in double figures in Montana’s 103-80 home-court victory over Utah State on Monday night, the results of which will used to determine next Tuesday’s player of the week.
Gfeller ranks 21st nationally in field goal percentage at 58.3 percent. She is one of four Lady Griz players averaging at least 9.5 points, one of seven averaging at least five.
“I think I speak for the whole team when I say we’re having a ton of fun right now,” said Gfeller, whose team is 9-2, the best 11-game record for Montana since the 2006-07 season.
“Every team that has to play us has to prepare for four or five players, because every single one of us is capable of going off one night.”
That production is spread across the lineup, from Stiles at the point to Abby Anderson doing her work around the basket.
That Montana has hit 25 3-pointers the last two games only makes things easier for everybody.
It’s the second-highest two-game total in program history, behind the 27 the Lady Griz hit in home wins over Idaho State and Montana State in 2005-06.
“It just makes it that much more fun when we’re hitting those outside shots,” Gfeller said. “It makes us a threat from every area of the floor, which is really hard on teams playing against us.”
Montana’s 14 3-pointers in Monday’s win were two off the program record.
The Lady Griz shot 58.5 percent against the Aggies, a top-15 percentage in program history, and had 26 assists on 38 baskets, four off the single-game program record.
“It’s great when you have a team that’s so confident in one another that we feel we can share the ball like that,” said Gfeller.
“It comes back to trusting your teammates and just having fun. Each one of us believes the person next to us is going to hit the next shot. When we do that, it makes Dahlberg Arena the best environment to play in.”
Montana takes its 9-2 record into a short Christmas break, then puts its 2-0 Big Sky record on the line when it returns to league play next week with games at Idaho State and Weber State.
—UM sports information
