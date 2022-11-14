A loud and exuberant home crowd might be just what the doctor ordered for the Montana women’s basketball team.
After suffering one of their most humbling losses under second-year coach Brian Holsinger Friday at Colorado State, the Lady Griz will try to notch their first win against NAIA Providence (Great Falls) in their School Day game Tuesday at 11 a.m. Roughly 5,000 kids will be on hand at Dahlberg Arena.
“I hope we take a giant leap forward from the lessons we learned (Friday),” Holsinger said. “If not, then it’s wasted, but I think our team will respond.”
Montana (0-2) is still trying to figure things out offensively with its best player, Carmen Gfeller, playing it careful this fall after spending part of the offseason in a walking boot. She has been present for pregame warm-ups but has yet to see any minutes.
In her absence, the Lady Griz have failed to click. Veteran guards Gina Marxen and Sammy Fatkin carried a bulk of the scoring load in their home opener against North Dakota State last week and it almost worked, with UM losing by a bucket. On Friday, Marxen and Fatkin struggled with consistency and standout shooting efforts by sophomore Dani Bartsch (12 points) and freshman Libby Stump (15) weren’t enough to prevent UM from losing by 24.
The Lady Griz have typically enjoyed blowout wins against teams from the Frontier Conference like Providence. Last week the Argos (4-1) — who will count Tuesday as an exhibition — lost by 47 points at Montana State.
For Montana, Tuesday will be all about building confidence with NCAA Division I North Dakota coming to Missoula Sunday. The Fighting Hawks are off to a 2-0 start, with wins over Detroit Mercy and Wyoming.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.