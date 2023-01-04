MISSOULA — The memory of last season's losses to Northern Arizona may serve as extra motivation for the Montana Lady Griz in their first Big Sky Conference home game Thursday night.
Montana had the Lumberjacks by the ax handle back in February before NAU pulled off a miracle in Flagstaff, using an unlikely inbound pass from the side down into the paint to Khiarica Rasheed. She was fouled while hitting a game-tying bucket with 0.4 seconds left, then nailed an and-one free throw for the 60-59 win.
That game and an 18-point loss to the Jacks in the league tournament in March should help spur Montana in its bid to bounce back from a loss at Idaho on Saturday. Both teams are 1-1 in Big Sky action and Thursday's game will air on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.
"I told our kids, you have to come in and be gritty and tough, and we're just not there yet," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said after his team fell to 5-8 on Saturday. "We just make too many mistakes. (Saturday) our offense didn't save us. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well."
Defense has been Priority One for Holsinger since the start of the season. Blending battle-tested veterans Carmen Gfeller, Sammy Fatkin and Gina Marxen with a long list of young players has been a work in progress.
Montana has no answer for Idaho's stellar forward Beyonce Bea on Saturday as she piled up 32 points. But most league teams are going to have trouble defending Bea, so the best the Lady Griz can do is learn from the experience and put that knowledge to work Thursday.
Northern Arizona (7-8) has a better record than Montana and has been better on the road (3-4). The Jacks lead the Big Sky in scoring at 77.8 points per game but they have been the worst team in the league defensively, allowing 77.3 points per game.
"NAU is very offensively oriented," Holsinger said. "(Coach Loree Payne) does a good job of getting her team out in transition. For us, it will be a defensive battle to make sure we can stop them."
NAU looked vulnerable in a 69-64 home loss to Idaho State last Thursday. Key to containing the Jacks is playing good team defense since they spread the scoring wealth around, with six players averaging roughly 10 points per game.
Northern Arizona is coming off an impressive 82-68 home win over Weber State on Saturday. Led by Montana Oltrogge with 19 points and 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, the Jacks overcame a cold 3-for-13 shooting effort in the first quarter.
"It was good to see the ball go through the hoop and have five players in double-digits," said Payne, who grew up in Havre. "Any time we can have five players in double digits we have a really great shot at winning."
Montana's top scoring threat is Fatkin, who averages 13.6 points per game. Interestingly, its next most productive scorer has been true freshman reserve Libby Stump of Ferndale, Washington. She averages 11.1 points per game and scored 15 in last Thursday's league win at Eastern Washington.
Northern Arizona reached the Big Sky tourney final last March. The Jacks were picked to finish third in the conference preseason media poll, one spot behind the Lady Griz.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.