MISSOULA — The chance to knock off the top team in the Big Sky Conference standings gives the Montana women's basketball squad ample motivation heading into Monday night's road game.
The Lady Griz will likely need to shoot better at Southern Utah than they did in Saturday's home loss to Idaho State.
"I'm excited to go on the road," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, whose team hit just 22 of 58 shots against the Bengals. "Let's band together, be the right kind of team, be the right kind of teammate, and let's keep improving so that we can beat those seasoned, veteran teams.
"We're not disciplined right now. We're disciplined in moments, but good teams make you pay if you don't get your hand up (on defense)."
It's hard to imagine anyone in the Big Sky doing a better job getting her hand up than Montana forward Abby Anderson, who leads the league in blocked shots with 42 and collected five on Saturday. The senior makes it hard for opponents to get anything done inside, but Montana's perimeter defense is inconsistent.
The player that did the most damage against Montana on Saturday was Idaho State sharpshooter Estefania Ors, who gave the Lady Griz fits with her mid-range jumper. Southern Utah also has shooters capable of giving Montana fits, with four members of the starting lineup all averaging around 10 points per game.
Making matters worse for Montana Monday is the fact that it has little time to prepare for the makeup game. The teams were originally slated to play on Jan. 13 but were forced to postpone because of COVID-19 issues for the Thunderbirds.
"It's an advantage for a team that's veteran, a huge advantage for teams that have been together with their coaches," said Holsinger, who is in his first season at the helm. "You know each other better. We don't get to practice anything for the game because we don't have the legs."
It is, indeed, a tough test of endurance and mental toughness for the Lady Griz this week. They'll play four road games in eight days, travelling from Cedar City, Utah, to Flagstaff, Arizona, then Portland, Oregon, to Cheney, Washington for the finale of the four-game road swing next Monday.
Considering Holsinger does not have a deep bench, the Lady Griz will have their hands full keeping their spot in fourth place in the league standings.
"I'm a big believer in hard things and adversity are good if you approach it right," Holsinger said.
"Right now when things go bad, we are not approaching it right," he added, alluding to Saturday's second-half struggles. "We're working through that. I told them we have a month to improve in these areas."
Southern Utah (9-2 conference, 13-7 overall) leads the Big Sky in scoring at 72.5 points per game. Montana (6-4, 13-6) leads the league in team defense, allowing just under 60 points per game.
The Lady Griz will not have to worry much about the Thunderbirds' home court advantage since they average 466 fans per game. But Montana does have something to worry about in Southern Utah 6-foot-5 sophomore center Lizzy Williamson, who averages 10.3 points per game and just over eight rebounds per game.
Still, Southern Utah is not invincible. The Thunderbirds lost by 19 points at Idaho on Thursday and struggled to shoot the ball in Saturday's win at Eastern Washington.
"I'm proud of the way we responded and came together," SUU coach Tracy Sanders said after her team shot 18 for 50 but still won Saturday. "We got it done on the defensive end by holding them to just 38 points. That's how you win on the road."
