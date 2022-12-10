MISSOULA — Saddled by four-game losing streaks, the Montana and South Dakota women's basketball teams will try turn things around Sunday when they battle at 11 a.m. in Vermillion, South Dakota.
The Coyotes (4-5), like UM, have shown signs of their potential over the past two weeks. It just hasn't netted any wins.
For Montana (2-6), positives since Thanksgiving have included a strong first half last weekend at Pac-12 Washington State (7-1) and a near-miss at home against mid-major powerhouse Grand Canyon (7-1) on Thursday night.
For South Dakota, a 72-65 loss at Northern Colorado last weekend was reason to be optimistic since the Coyotes hit eight triples. But they followed up with an anemic performance Tuesday, shooting just 28.4 percent (21 for 74) in an 83-54 loss to Drake in front of 1,588 fans.
There's not much time left for Montana to build momentum and confidence before beginning Big Sky Conference play at Eastern Washington on Dec. 29. Next weekend's home game against NAIA Montana Tech should produce a positive result, but three days later the Lady Griz will play at No. 22-ranked Gonzaga in what is expected to be an uphill climb.
Key for Montana right now is to find consistency on the defensive end and confidence on offense. Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger was critical of his team's defense in the second half of Thursday's game, but the offense was as much to blame for the loss as UM looked out of sync down the stretch, hitting just 5 of 12 shots in the fourth period, including a 1-for-6 effort from behind the arc.
"We scored enough points to win," Holsinger opined. "We're going to continue to get the results we're getting because we're not tough enough and we don't take the defensive end seriously enough.
"Those one-on-one battles, you have to be tougher. We're just not very tough right now, and that's the game."
Like Montana, South Dakota is picked to finished second in its conference (Summit League). Coyotes sophomore guard Grace Larkins was named to the Summit's preseason second team.
It marked the fifth-straight season the Coyotes have been selected top-two in the Summit preseason poll. They have qualified for the last four NCAA tournaments and last spring made a memorable run to the Sweet 16, where they lost 52-49 to Michigan. That team was led by a number of experienced fifth-year seniors and a coach, Dawn Plitzuweit, who became a hot commodity and ended up at West Virginia.
Larkins leads South Dakota in both scoring (16.3/g) and rebounding (7.1/g) and also leads the Coyotes in 3-pointers (16), assists (34) and steals (19).
Guard Madison Grange, who played four seasons at Utah Valley before transferring to South Dakota in the offseason, averaged 11.0 points on 56.3 percent shooting through the season's first five games. She was lost for the season last month due to injury.
"Our players continue to gain experience with each game, and our job as coaches is to push them to embrace and conquer the challenges," said Coyotes coach Kayla Karius, who served as an assistant at Drake last season. "This will only make us better."
