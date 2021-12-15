MISSOULA — Inconsistent shooting was a back breaker for the Montana women's basketball team last season.
The old bugaboo showed up again last week when the Lady Griz saw their six-game win streak snapped at home by Utah Valley. Montana will try to start another win streak Thursday when it plays host to Seattle University in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena.
Montana suffered through its poorest shooting effort of the season in its loss to Utah Valley. The Lady Griz shot 30.2 percent (19 for 63) overall and 27.3 percent (3 for 11) from downtown.
Key to the outcome was the imposing presence of Wolverines 6-foot-5 center Josie Williams on both ends. She scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, but it was just as important what she did on the defensive end, limiting Montana's easy looks. Utah Valley held a 38-24 edge in points in the paint.
“Nothing teaches you lessons like getting beat,” Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. “There is just no way around it.
“We’ll see how we respond. How does this impact us mentally? How do we recover from playing maybe our worst offensive game of the season? This week will be a good test for us (vs. Seattle).”
Last season the Lady Griz (7-2) shot 38.9 percent overall and 28.1 percent from three. They've shown improvement this season, shooting 43.6 percent overall and 29.7 percent from three.
Holsinger likes the fact his team had a week to think about its loss to Utah Valley.
“I want the sour taste to remain until we can fix it,” he said. “You don’t fix it by going and playing another game. You fix it by going to practice and working on doing things the right way.
“That’s what we’re doing this week, getting back to focusing on how we play. It’s a great time for us to improve. We’ll learn from the loss and be much improved on Thursday.”
It's worth noting that Montana led Utah Valley at halftime last Thursday, 28-27. Every team has a rough half every once in a while. Holsinger is hoping that half was an exception with home tests against rock-solid Seattle and then Utah State on Monday.
“It’s perfect. Both teams are pretty good, so we’re going to have to execute,” Holsinger said. “We’re going to have to be more like us, on offense and defense, to win these games.”
Seattle was picked to finish ninth out of 13 teams in the WAC after the league in the offseason added Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State and Lamar. Senior guards Bree Calhoun and McKenzie Williams both earned second-team preseason All-WAC honors. Calhoun was the WAC Defensive Player of the Year last season and Williams was second-team All-WAC.
Seattle has three Division I wins this season, all coming on the road in tightly contested games. The Redhawks won 71-67 at Sacramento State and 63-61 at Boise State, and defeated SMU 70-66 in Las Vegas.
In its most recent game, Seattle lost 77-59 at home to Washington on Friday. The Huskies raced out to a 17-4 lead and never looked back.
Calhoun leads Seattle in scoring (11.4/g) and is averaging more than five assists and nearly three steals per game. Williams is averaging 10.3 points and is 14 for 30 (.467) from 3-point range.
Seattle, which is averaging more than 10 steals per game and is forcing its opponents into 17.5 turnovers, has 16 players on its roster and all 16 have played this season.
Seattle coach Suzy Barcomb is in her sixth year. Her lead assistant is Cheryl Sorenson, who was the head coach at Portland for five seasons.
