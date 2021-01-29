MISSOULA — Less than 48 hours after being humbled in Bozeman, the Montana women's basketball team will try to exact revenge on its archrival Saturday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena.
The Lady Griz went into Thursday's game at Montana State feeling good about a lot of things, having won two games in a row and leading the Big Sky Conference in scoring. Then the bottom fell out at Worthington Arena, with Montana dropping an eye-opening 70-46 decision.
The Lady Griz simply couldn't get enough from their bread-and-butter inside game, with league-leading scorer Carmen Gfeller held to eight points and fellow forward Abby Anderson to 10. Those two didn't get much help from their teammates either, with starters Sophia Stiles, Madi Schoening and Hannah Thurmon combining for just nine points.
"I know our kids. I know they're competitors," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "I have confidence that we're going to respond. We'll make some adjustments and be ready to go on Saturday."
Both teams are relatively young, so it will be intriguing to see how they handle the quick turnaround. Will the Bobcats be over-confident? Will Montana continue to struggle with turnovers and a scoring funk?
"Usually you play one (rivalry) game in a week, so it's a new experience for everybody this year," Petrino said of pre-COVID-19 scheduling. "To play them and then turn around and play them again, it's a lot of emotion in one week. It will be interesting the see how both teams handle it."
One detail that does not bode well for the Lady Griz is that Montana State's top player, point guard Darian White, had a subpar scoring performance Thursday. Montana will likely see her best Saturday at noon.
"I think she's going to come out even more excited on Saturday," said White's teammate, Tori Martell, who tallied a game-high 18 points Thursday.
Martell is a veteran of the Lady Griz-Bobcat battles, having helped Montana State to five wins in a row in the rivalry. The 5-foot-8 senior guard from Wisconsin expects Saturday to be a real challenge inside the Adams Center.
"They're not probably happy. They're going to come ready to play and Dahlberg Arena is hard to play in, even without the fans," she said. "We have to lock in with our freshmen and tell them it's a hard atmosphere, even without fans."
The fact that defending Big Sky champion Montana State has raced to a 5-2 league start with just one returning starter is a credit to head coach Tricia Binford. She has proven to be a master at recruiting, coaching and getting the most out of her athletes on both ends of the floor.
To put Thursday's blowout win in perspective, the Cats held Montana to its lowest point production in the rivalry since the 1974-75 season when the Lady Griz defeated MSU, 44-42.
Just like legendary former Montana coach Robin Selvig, Binford has built a winning climate that carries with it a bit of mystique. The Cats have beaten the Lady Griz in eight of their last nine meetings and they expect to win now.
"Tricia is a really good coach," Petrino said. "They've got a championship program."
