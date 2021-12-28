MISSOULA — The restart of the Big Sky Conference race brings with it a big opportunity for the Montana women's basketball team Thursday at defending league champion Idaho State.
The Bengals are still trying to figure things out after starting the season minus standout junior guard Diaba Konate. The preseason all-Big Sky second team pick returned for last week's home win over Utah Valley, but Idaho State has looked vulnerable in stumbling to a 5-6 record and losing at league foe Northern Arizona in early December.
"We've battled some weird stuff," said Bengals coach Seton Sobolewski, whose squad was picked to win the league in the preseason media and coaches polls. "We finally just got Diaba back for the first full game. She didn't start and she's still not at 100 percent. She's working through the mental part of her knee injury, trying to trust her knee again.
"When we were in Flagstaff and Portland we were without three starters. We've had to play these really tough games early on where we figured we might be more competitive because you have Diaba, this returning group that's pretty good. Then you have these injuries and her being out. We don't feel like we've hit our stride yet."
Montana (9-2) is on the opposite end of the spectrum heading into its final December test. The Lady Griz have been impressive under first-year coach Brian Holsinger, winning eight of their last nine games and blowing out Seattle University and Utah State in the past two weeks.
Montana's explosive offense will be put to the test by the Bengals with their gritty, physical style of defense. Last season they swept Montana in Missoula, each time holding the Lady Griz under 57 points.
Montana senior forward Abby Anderson believes her team is better prepared to face Idaho State this winter.
"I'm thrilled with our offense and how we've been playing," she said Tuesday. "It's just so much fun when the ball goes in, like night-and-day different.
"It's practice and confidence and spacing. Our spacing last year, Idaho State would double us on the inside and we didn't have as good of spacing. It's hard to kick out of a double when you don't know where people are on the perimeter."
This season Idaho State ranks near the top of the Big Sky defensively along with Montana, each team allowing under 65 points per game on average. But while the Lady Griz average almost 72 points per game, the Bengals average about 61, with humbling outings at Oregon, Missouri and Gonzaga.
This week the Bengals are looking on the bright side. They've posted a 3-0 record at Reed Gym and are riding a three-game win streak. A crowd of at least 1,000 fans is expected for Thursday's game.
"I told the team we're 4-0 going away from home and we've been very resilient and tough minded," Holsinger said. "We need to continue to grow in that area. (Reed Gym) is a place that's been hard to win at, no matter who you are. We'll need our best tough-minded approach of the season to get a win."
Holsinger is no stranger to Sobolewski and the Bengals' deliberate style of play. His teams were pitted against Idaho State more than once as a long-time Pac-12 assistant coach.
"Seton is a really good coach, good defensive coach," Holsinger said. "He really prepares and his kids are physical. They're tough and they play right in my opinion.
"They're very similar to a team like Utah Valley, just very disciplined in how they do things," Holsinger added, alluding to a 63-50 loss the Lady Griz suffered on Dec. 9. "You can transition against teams that aren't disciplined. When you get against good teams like Idaho State, it's hard to get anything in transition. They want to make you play in the half court and they'll contest everything. That makes them good."
Ask Holsinger's players and they'll tell you he's a master at preparing the Lady Griz for game situations.
"We always kind of know what to expect now because we prepare for every little detail," Anderson said. "Just going into every game knowing you've prepared for every detail gives everyone more confidence."
Lost in the excitement of Montana's 103-80 home win over Utah State last week was the historical aspect of the score. It marked only the fifth time in Lady Griz history the team finished in triple digits.
"Obviously a huge push going back into conference play — a ton of confidence created for our team," UM junior forward Carmen Gfeller said. "It was a game where I felt we shared the ball really well with 26 assists as a team. It really gets us ready to come back and take on Idaho State. They have a great squad so it will be really important for us to come ready and focused and prepared to play."
Notes: Montana will head to Pocatello on Wednesday, hoping to dodge the snow. The Lady Griz will then head to Ogden, Utah, for a Saturday afternoon game against Weber State ... Gfeller, who has twice earned Big Sky Player of the Week honors, ranks fourth in the Big Sky in scoring at 14.7 points per game. Anderson ranks sixth in the league in rebounds at 7.4 per game and Montana guard Sophia Stiles ranks second in the Big Sky in assists with an average of 5.7 per game ... Idaho State's Tomekia Whitman leads the Big Sky in steals, averaging 3.0 per game.
