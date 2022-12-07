Fatkin for 12/7

Montana's Sammy Fatkin, left, tries to steal the ball from Providence's Reed Hazard during a Nov. 15 game at Dahlberg Arena. The Lady Griz will host Grand Canyon Thursday night.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — With wins in six of its first seven games, the Grand Canyon women's basketball team looms as a stiff challenge for Montana in Thursday night's game at Dahlberg Arena.

The Lopes are a tenacious defensive squad ranked No. 18 in the collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top 25. Their only loss came in a close game against Pac-12 Arizona State eight days ago, 80-72, and the Lopes led that contest by 11 early in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Griz (2-5) have dropped three games in a row but did show promise Friday night at Washington State. For the first time all season, senior forward Carmen Gfeller, a Preseason All-Big Sky Conference selection, showed her leadership potential in piling up a team-high 17 points behind a 5-for-6 effort from 3-point range.

Finishing strong has been a struggle for Montana. The Lady Griz led Wichita State by 11 points in the fourth quarter back on Nov. 25 before falling in overtime. Last week they trailed Washington State by just three points at halftime before being outscored 37-20 in the second half.

Building momentum for the start of league play on Dec. 29 at Eastern Washington is Montana's main goal right now. It won't be easy, with road tests at South Dakota on Sunday and No. 22-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 21.  The Lady Griz do have a home contest against NAIA Montana Tech a week from Sunday, and that presents a prime opportunity to build confidence.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

