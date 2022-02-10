MISSOULA — Playing without injured senior guard Sammy Fatkin for the second straight game, the Montana women's basketball team used grit and persistence to stay with Northern Arizona Thursday night.
Unfortunately for the Lady Griz, the Lumberjacks worked some magic just when it appeared Montana was going to escape with a road win.
Sophia Stiles hit a 16-foot runner with about one second left to give Montana a two-point lead. But NAU responded with a perfectly executed inbounds play following a timeout in which Khiarica Rasheed scored off an alley-oop pass in the paint and was fouled by Nyah Morris-Nelson.
Rasheed converted the three-point play with four-tenths of a second left and Montana failed to get up a shot following a timeout in a 60-59 loss at Walkup Skydome.
"You win some of these games, you lose some of them, and we just didn't make enough plays," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, whose team won on a Stiles buzzer beater last week. "It's a combination of a lot of things and we're fouling way too much.
"... It's heartbreaking. I feel bad. You wish you could make that one play and win the game but we didn't make it tonight."
With the loss, Montana fell into sixth place in the Big Sky Conference standings at 7-5 (14-7 overall). Northern Arizona moved into a tie for fourth with a mark of 8-5, 11-10.
Montana scored the first basket of the game and then went more than seven minutes without tallying a point. That enabled the hosts to build a 12-2 lead.
The Lady Griz crawled back into the game behind six points and seven rebounds in the first half by reserve forward Dani Bartsch. Montana trailed by just five at halftime, 27-22, despite going 6 for 30 from the floor and 1 for 13 from 3-point range.
NAU led most of the game but found itself behind after a pair of Haley Huard 3-pointers midway through the fourth frame. The Jacks responded and the result was arguably their biggest win of the season.
"This is a big win for us," said NAU coach Loree Payne, a Havre native. "We left one of their shooters open for back-to-back threes (Huard) but they never doubted they were going to win this game."
Stiles led UM with 18 points. Fatkin is nursing an ankle injury suffered last Saturday against Idaho State. Holsinger is hoping to have her back sometime next week.
Idaho State took over the top spot in the standings with a home win over Idaho and Montana State’s overtime loss at Southern Utah.
Montana will play at Eastern Washington Monday night.
Note: Action photo is by Wes Salonen, NAU sports information
