With their best player watching from the bench, the Montana Lady Griz lost a home heartbreaker to North Dakota State Monday, 65-63, in the first game for both teams at Dahlberg Arena.
Senior Carmen Gfeller warmed up before the contest but didn’t play after spending part of the offseason in a walking boot. The forward is an All-Big Sky Conference preseason pick and led Montana in both scoring and rebounding last season.
Without her, the Lady Griz struggled to find a rhythm on the offensive end. Yet they still had a chance to win as time ran out.
Elle Evans converted a 3-point play to give the Bison a 64-63 lead with 31.7 seconds left. Montana worked the ball up the floor but ended up settling for an off-balance shot by Sammy Fatkin that was blocked by North Dakota State’s Emily Behnke.
Montana was forced to foul with 8.4 seconds left. Evans hit one of two free throws to give the visitors a 65-63 lead. The Lady Griz had one last chance to tie or win, but Gina Marxen threw up an air ball from 3-point range at the buzzer.
“We didn’t execute great,” Montana coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. “These first games are always interesting. We’ve got a really young group. They started switching and we weren’t quite expecting that.
“... Until we get Carmen (Gfeller) back we’ve got to get more scoring from some other people.”
Key to the outcome was a scoring explosion by Bison senior guard Heaven Hamling at the start of the second half. She managed just two points in the first two quarters and her team trailed 29-28 at intermission. She scored 13 points in the first five minutes of the second half as the visitors built a 45-35 lead.
Early on it became apparent that Holsinger was trying to get a good look at his young newcomers, making wholesale substitutions. The Lady Griz never did get a chance to play an exhibition game in front of a crowd this season, so it marked the first time the team was competing under the spotlight.
The first quarter was ragged but Montana showed more punch on the offensive end and more hustle on the defensive end. Fatkin scored five of the first eight points for the hosts as they built a 13-7 lead. Then Fatkin cooled off and the Bison heated up. A 3-point bucket by Abbie Draper late in the period pulled the visitors within two, 16-14.
North Dakota State struggled to get a rhythm going on offense, hitting just seven of its first 26 shots. The Bison trailed by eight with four minutes left in the half.
But Montana’s lead was cut to 29-28 by halftime as the hosts struggled to put the ball in the basket. The Lady Griz shot just 32% in the first half (9 for 28) and the Bison 30% (10 for 33).
Fatkin and Marxen, a transfer guard from Idaho, shared the team lead in points for UM in the first half with nine apiece. Marxen was 3 for 4 from the field with two triples and two free throws. Fatkin was 4 for 11 from the floor and 1 for 2 from the foul line.
Draper led all scorers in the first half with 12 points. The sophomore forward from Iowa was 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Montana held a 25-21 edge in rebounds in the first half thanks to five by freshman Alex Pirog, who started in place of Gfeller.
Marxen finished with a game-high 21 points. Fatkin had 19 points but was 9 for 26 from the floor. Pirog grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Hamling led North Dakota State with 19 points and six assists. She was 8 for 16 from the floor.
Montana will hit the road later this week for a game at Colorado State on Friday at 5 p.m.
