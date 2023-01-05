MISSOULA — In a roller-coaster test of will and determination, the Montana women's basketball team overcame damaging lulls in sticking with Northern Arizona Thursday.
But the Lady Griz couldn't come up with the clutch bucket in the final seconds.
Libby Stump's potential game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer fell wide of the mark and Montana dropped a 76-74 heartbreaker in front of 2,128 fans at Dahlberg Arena. The Lady Griz plummeted to 5-9 overall and 1-2 in Big Sky Conference play with their second league loss in a row and third straight to NAU dating back to last February.
"It sucks. I'm not happy," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "We got outrebounded (46-42), which is something we don't do, and we're not playing good enough defense.
"The foul trouble continues to plague us and our kids are not listening to what we're trying to tell them."
The game was knotted at 70-70 with 3 minutes left and stayed that way until Keeli Burton-Oliver hit a bunny with 1:55 to put the hosts on top. Northern Arizona (8-8, 2-1) answered with a Sophie Glancey bucket at 1:33.
Montana turned the ball over when Carmen Gfeller was whistled for a moving screen, then Burton-Oliver sent Glancey to the line with her fifth foul at :48.2. The freshman from Boise hit both shots to give NAU the lead and the Jacks added another two free throws at :32.0 to make the score 76-72.
Alex Pirog hit two foul shots to pull Montana within two at 76-74 with 19.8 ticks left. Stump then stole the ball off a tipped inbound pass to give the hosts a chance to win or tie. Montana inbounded on its side of the court with 8.4 seconds left and Stump got a good look from the 3-point line. However, she shot an airball as time ran out.
"I really wanted Libby to attack the rim and she didn't," Holsinger said. "But she has hit some shots for us and I trust that kid. Live and learn."
Burton-Oliver and Gfeller each finished with 15 points to lead Montana. Gina Marxen had 13 points and Stump 12. Gfeller and Helena native Dani Bartsch each grabbed eight rebounds for the hosts and Marxen dished out four assists.
Glancey led all scorers with 22 points, hitting 10 of 12 shots. Montana Oltrogge added 15 points for Northern Arizona.
The Lady Griz were impressive early, especially Burton-Oliver. The redshirt freshman forward scored the first six points and nine of the first 13 as the hosts built a 16-4 lead.
Montana's lead ballooned to 26-11 early in the second frame after a pair of Stump buckets. Then the Lady Griz lost the momentum and were outscored 24-7 in the final 8 minutes of the half as the Jacks took a 35-33 lead into halftime.
This story will be updated
