MISSOULA — Pitted against one of the most effective defensive teams in the country, the Montana women's basketball team nearly beat Grand Canyon at its own game Thursday.
Their low-scoring tussle was knotted at 56 with just over 4 minutes to play. Then youth caught up with the host Lady Griz a little bit, with consecutive turnovers by a pair of freshman guards paving the way for a 71-63 win by the Antelopes in front of 2,064 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
Montana second-year coach Brian Holsinger voiced his frustration afterwards.
"I'm tired of being nice to this team," he said. "We defend for a half and then we come out and we're soft. For some reason I can't get this team to realize how important it is to play for 40 minutes.
"... We'll continue to get the results we're getting because we don't take defense seriously enough, to be honest ... We're just not very tough right now. I'm mad."
Freshman guard Libby Stump led Montana with 14 points, followed by Carmen Gfeller, Sammy Fatkin and Gina Marxen with 10 points apiece and Haley Huard with nine. The Lady Griz fell to 2-6 overall and 1-6 against NCAA Division I competition with their fourth-straight loss.
Sydney Palma led Grand Canyon (7-1) with 22 points, but reserve Olivia Lane was the hero down the stretch. The junior forward from North Dakota scored eight of her 19 points in the final 3 minutes and 9 seconds.
With her team clinging to a 58-56 lead, Lane delivered on three straight possessions. First came a 3-point play that stretched her team's lead to 61-56 at 3:09, then a 3-point shot at 2:33 and a deuce at 1:27 to make the score 66-58 with 1:27 remaining.
The first half was a defensive struggle. Points were hard to come by inside but Montana was better from behind the arc, hitting 7 of 16 attempts in emerging with a 27-25 halftime lead.
Montana won the battle of the boards in the first half, 19-18, behind three rebounds by Fatkin and Stump. Huard led a balanced scoring attack for the hosts in the first half with six points on two 3-pointers.
Montana took a 46-44 lead into the fourth quarter against fullcourt-pressing Grand Canyon, who entered the game ranked 33rd in the country defensively, allowing 55.1 points per game. The Lady Griz hit just 5 of 12 shots in the final frame and appeared jittery and out of sync during key possessions, while the Lopes hit 8 of 12 shots in the final frame.
Montana's mettle was reflected in its 32-30 edge on the boards. Gfeller grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, but she also had a game-high five turnovers.
Grand Canyon had a 28-12 edge in points in the paint. Montana finished with 18 turnovers to nine for the Lopes.
Key Montana reserve Dani Bartsch of Helena sat out the game with an undisclosed injury. The Lady Griz will play at South Dakota Sunday.
