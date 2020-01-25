MISSOULA — The cure-all for what ailed the Montana women's basketball team came dressed in black and purple Saturday.
Weber State's attire, in itself, actually helped the Lady Griz get off to a good start. The Wildcats were leveled with an administrative technical because the purple numbers on their road jerseys are too dark.
Emma Stockholm stepped to the foul line before the game even started, making one of two free throws for Montana. As it turned out, the Lady Griz didn't need any freebies, steamrolling over the young and overwhelmed Wildcats, 85-57, in front of 2,924 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
"We just went out there with a fire under our butt," said Stockholm, whose team snapped a three-game skid with the help of 19-for-34 shooting in the first half. "We had a rough one on Thursday against Idaho State and we knew we had to come back and we got the job done here.
"It's intensity. A motivation to be better and be better for each other. We needed this one today."
The Lady Griz certainly played like they needed it in the first half. They forced 14 turnovers and went into intermission with a gaudy 47-24 lead.
"It's always a lot easier when you come out and you're banging shots like that," said Montana coach Shannon Schweyen, whose squad improved to 5-4 in Big Sky Conference play, 10-8 overall. "They started zone and when you're hitting threes, it just opens everything else up. It was nice to see a variety of ladies come in and do that today."
McKenzie Johnston, Taylor Goligoski and Jamie Pickens shared team-high scoring honors for Montana with 15 points apiece. Stockholm was right behind with 13 points and post Abby Anderson collected a game-high eight rebounds.
For Johnston, the big difference between Thursday's disappointing home loss to Idaho State and Saturday's blowout win over Weber State (1-8, 3-15) was desire.
"The want to win was the big thing," said the senior from Helena, who hit 7 of 10 shots from the floor. "Everyone wanted it and that carries over to our defense.
"Then our defense carries over to our offense. That's why our shots were falling. It's as simple as that. We had intensity on defense. We were up on them, making it hard for them to get easy passes anywhere. That's going to force turnovers."
The big bonus for Schweyen was being able to rest her top players for a good portion of the game. That may pay off next week with big league contests against Portland State on Thursday and Montana State Saturday.
Johnston, who rarely gets rest in tight games, played just under 23 minutes. Stockholm, who is also relied on for her endurance, played just under 18 minutes.
Saturday was a banner day for Montana's bench, with Goligoski, Pickens and Gabi Harrington combining for 39 points. Goligoski, a Hamilton product, was 3 for 4 from 3-point range and 6 for 11 overall.
"Luckily we were knocking those (3-pointers) down," said Schweyen, whose team hit 7 of 14 shots from behind the arc. "Nice to see Taylor come in and do that, Gabi come in, Kenzi hit one.
"And Jamie (Pickens) had a good week. She played with great confidence. With Emma and Abby's emergence she hasn't gotten as many minutes as I'd anticipated, but she's making the most of those minutes. She just needs playing time and experience."
Goligoski's play in the first quarter set the tone. With her team clinging to a 13-10 lead and just under 3 minutes left in the period, she caught fire. The senior hit two triples and a deuce, sparking a 15-2 run that gave the hosts a 28-12 advantage heading into the second quarter.
Goligoski led all scorers at intermission, going 4 for 5 from the field for 10 points. Stockholm and Johnston were right behind her with nine points apiece.
Weber State coach Velaida Harris changed things up after her team was blown out at Montana State Thursday. The switch didn't help much as the Wildcats suffered their fifth straight double-digit loss.
"She started a completely different lineup today than normal," Schweyen noted. "They weren't themselves for sure."
The Wildcats were led by guard Liz Graves with 16 points. They turned the ball over 22 times and Montana finished with 14 steals, including four by Harrington.
